Power of nine
There is a two-book series entitled the “Power of Nine.” The only story the Baton Rouge area's nine remaining playoff teams want to read involves a win in either a quarterfinal (nonselect) or semifinal (select) game Friday night. The storyline is different than a year ago when 13 local/area teams advanced this far.
An Iberville story
Three-for-three? Yes, that is the story for the Iberville Parish School District and its high school football programs. Class 4A Plaquemine and both of the parish’s Class 1A schools, District 7-1A rivals White Castle and East Iberville, are scheduled to play in LHSAA quarterfinal round games Friday night.
Running, passing for daylight
Zachary’s Connor Wisham and Madison Prep's Zeon Chriss enter Friday's nonselect quarterfinal games with notable numbers. Wisham is now 96 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season and 17 TDs. Chriss has 2,075 total yards — 1,458 passing and 617 rushing with a combined 35 TDs.
They’ve been champions
St. James of Class 3A was the only area team that claimed an LHSAA title a year ago. White Castle (1A) and Catholic (Division I) were runner-up finishers in 2019. Of the area’s remaining teams, White Castle, Catholic, Zachary and University High won LHSAA titles over the past decade.