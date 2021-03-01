Doyle7273.jpg

Doyle's Presleigh Scott goes for a layup against Avoyelles Public Charter in the Tigers’ 65-61 Class 2A semifinal win at the LHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.

 Photo by Ralph Melancon

Girls state tournament box scores

Ouachita Christian 64, St. Martin’s 32

DIVISION IV

St. Martin’s Episcopal 6 7 10 9-32

Ouachita Christian 17 10 21 16-64

SCORING: ST. MARTIN’S EPISCOPAL: Kylar Coleman 5-13 3-6 14, Sydni Wiltz 3-11 2-8 9, Toi Robinson 1-4 1-3 3, Emerson Arensman 1-1 1-2 3, Jayden Coleman 0-6 2-2 2, Abbie Beck 0-1 1-2 1; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: Avery Hopkins 6-17 3-4 15, Emery Wirtz 4-11 6-10 14, Conleigh Laseter 5-10 1-1 13, Carley Teekell 2-2 2-2 6, Anna Dale Melton 3-7 0-0 6, Madison Basco 1-3 1-2 3, Sara Shivers 1-5 0-0 2, Hannah Woodward 1-4 0-0 2, Emily Branch 1-2, 0-0 2, Jayden Ellerman 0-3 1-2 1

3-Point Goals — St. Martin’s Episcopal 3-11 (K. Coleman 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Wiltz 1-4, J. Coleman 0-2, Mannino 0-1); OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 2-12 (Laseter 2-4, Hopkins 0-4, Ellerman 0-1, Wirtz 0-1, Reppond 0-1, Melton 0-1). Rebounds — St. Martin’s Episcopal 44 (Robinson 13).

Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39

Division IV

Cedar Creek 4 6 9 20-39

Highland Baptist 16 11 6 12-45

SCORING: CEDAR CREEK: Sarah Adams 8-26 0-0 18, Alli Furr 3-7 0-2 6, Lizzie McAdams 1-6 4-5 6, Elli Dickerson 2-6 1-3 5, Riley Spradlin 2-17 0-0 4; HIGHLAND BAPTIST: Bri Sensley 6-9 4-7 17, Marin Barras 6-14 3-8 15, M’Kylah Olivier 3-11 2-2 9, Dusti Abshire 0-8 2-5 2, Nia Johnson 1-4 0-0 2

3-Point Goals — Cedar Creek 2-11 (Adams 2-9, Riley 0-2), Highland Baptist 2-11 (Sensley 1-2, Olivier 1-5, Abshire 0-4). Rebounds — Cedar Creek 40 (Spradlin 11), Highland Baptist 53 (Barras 27). Assists — Cedar Creek 6 (Adams 3), Highland Baptist 6 (Sensley 3). Total Fouls — Cedar Creek 22, Highland Baptist 12. PrepBB

Doyle 65, Avoyelles Charter 61

CLASS 2A

Avoyelles Public Charter 21 16 14 10-61

Doyle 16 17 18 14-65

SCORING: AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER: Peyton Hines 12-21 1-1 26, Ava Roy 6-17 1-2 14, Rylie Bailus 3-5 2-2 9, Bailey Armand 2-7 0-0 6, Camille Coco 2-3 0-0 4, Zoe Bordelon 1-1 0-2 2; DOYLE: Elise Jones 11-23 9-10 31, Kylee Savant 4-8 5-7 15 Presleigh Scott 4-17 4-6 12 Kay Kay Savant 1-7 0-0 3, Kourtlyn Lacey 1-6 0-0 2, Cate Glascock 1-1 0-0 2

3-Point Goals — AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER 5-19 (Armand 2-6, Hines 1-2, Bailus 1-3, Roy 1-6, Coco 0-1, Deshotels 0-1), DOYLE 3-19 (Savant 2-5, Kay. Savant 1-6, Lacey 0-4, Scott 0-4). Rebounds — Avoyelles Public Charter 46 (Hines 7, Bordelon 7, Roy 7, Armand 7), Doyle 30 (Scott 12). Assists — Avoyelles Public Charter 10 (Bailus 3), Doyle 10 (Jones). Total Fouls — Avoyelles Public Charter 20, Doyle 11

Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57

CLASS 2A

Lake Arthur 19 23 10 19-71

Amite 18 13 18 8-57

SCORING: LAKE ARTHUR: Deonna Brister 12-18 7-8 32, Kali Hornsby 10-16 0-0 24, Katherine Leonards 3-8 3-4 11, Daarah Broussard 2-7 0-0 4; AMITE: Jalencia Pierre 9-25 3-4 21, Miracle Irving 6-14 1-2 16, Hai’ley Brumfield 6-19 0-0 14, A’Yana Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Mickalla Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Madison Jennings 0-3 1-2 1, Yasmin Pines 0-1 1-2 1

3-POINT GOALS: 3-Point Goals — Lake Arthur 7-19 (Hornsby 4-8, Leonards 2-4, Brister 1-2, Sketoe 0-2), Amite 5-22 (Iriving 3-9, Brumfield 2-11, Pierre 0-2). Rebounds — Lake Arthur 47 (Brister 14), Amite 33 (Pierre 12). Assists — Lake Arthur 17 (Daboval 7), Amite 9 (Pierre 7). Total Fouls — Lake Arthur 10 , Amite 10.

Boys golf

At Dumas

Par 34

Team scores: St. John -220

Individuals: 1. Giori Manguno, Plaquemine 45 2. Kyle Gibbons, West Feliciana, 46 3. Landon Troxclair, Paquemine 47

Boys tennis

Dunham 5, Lutcher 0

Singles

Evan Gleason, Dunham def Ty Jeansonne 6-0, 6-0

Jon Melara, Dunham def Ethan Roussel 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Jordi Melara-Daniel Petty, Dunham def Mathew Milioto-Alex Soriano 6-1,6-Ashton Dupont-Cade Cloud, Dunham def Carter Lonque-Dylan Luviere 6-0,6-0

Brayden Lebanc/Corbin Green, Dunham won by forefeit

Dutchtown 1, Live Oak 0

Doubles

Jacob Luong-Nicholas Laporte, Dutchtown def. Thomas Sigman-Peyton Parker 2-6, 6-1, 11-9

University 5, Woodlawn 0

Doubles

Eli Shortess-Anders Aldridge, University def. Cameron Lindsay-Ezekial Krulac 6-3, 6-4

Evan Garner-Ryan Gremillion, University def. Matthew Sant-Devin Trim 6-0, 6-1

Luke Gordon-Hayes Lavergne, University def. Max Bayles-Jamarion Johnson 6-1, 6-0

Girls tennis

Dunham 4, Lutcher 1

Singles

Elizabeth McFeaters Dunham def. Karlye Daigle 7-5,6-2

Helen Watts, Dunham def. Abigail Allen 6-4,6-3

Mallory Golightly Dunham def Cadence Herrington 6-3,6-0

Doubles

Malorie Hymel-Sydnee Lonque, Lutcher def Tiana Bonakchi-Stella Boone 6-0,6-1

Anna Kathryn Slaton-Kallie Lodrigue, Dunham def Hayden Cambre/Kinsley St. Pierre 7-6,6-7,11-9

Dutchtown 3, Live Oak 2

Singles

Hamdan, Halima, Dutchtown def. Alyssa Bueche 6-1, 6-3

Sanders, Mallori, Dutchtown def. Theresa Lemoine 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Davis, Ansley- Callie Rogers, Live Oak def. Brooklyn Hebert- Leila Hart 6-0, 6-4

Kinley Hester-Natalia Pointdexter, Live Oak def. Kiley McClelland-Emma Dornier 6-0, 6-0

Kennedy Brown-Emma O’Neal, Dutchtown def. Annalyse Battle-Ryleigh Little 6-2, 6-2

University 4, Woodlawn 1

Singles

Eva Robichaux, University def. Christian Jones 6-0, 6-0

Daniela Orantes, University def. Miriam Lindsay 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Halle Medine-Leah Medine, Woodlawn def. Mary Beacham-Lillian Verma 6-3, 6-2

Morgan Rathcke-Elle Robichaux, University def. Katelyn Fontenot-Julie Russell 6-0, 6-1

Savannah Saia-Evan Burgos-Dugas, University def Aliyana Ellis- Sarah Kring 6-0, 6-1

