Girls state tournament box scores
Ouachita Christian 64, St. Martin’s 32
DIVISION IV
St. Martin’s Episcopal 6 7 10 9-32
Ouachita Christian 17 10 21 16-64
SCORING: ST. MARTIN’S EPISCOPAL: Kylar Coleman 5-13 3-6 14, Sydni Wiltz 3-11 2-8 9, Toi Robinson 1-4 1-3 3, Emerson Arensman 1-1 1-2 3, Jayden Coleman 0-6 2-2 2, Abbie Beck 0-1 1-2 1; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: Avery Hopkins 6-17 3-4 15, Emery Wirtz 4-11 6-10 14, Conleigh Laseter 5-10 1-1 13, Carley Teekell 2-2 2-2 6, Anna Dale Melton 3-7 0-0 6, Madison Basco 1-3 1-2 3, Sara Shivers 1-5 0-0 2, Hannah Woodward 1-4 0-0 2, Emily Branch 1-2, 0-0 2, Jayden Ellerman 0-3 1-2 1
3-Point Goals — St. Martin’s Episcopal 3-11 (K. Coleman 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Wiltz 1-4, J. Coleman 0-2, Mannino 0-1); OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 2-12 (Laseter 2-4, Hopkins 0-4, Ellerman 0-1, Wirtz 0-1, Reppond 0-1, Melton 0-1). Rebounds — St. Martin’s Episcopal 44 (Robinson 13).
Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39
Division IV
Cedar Creek 4 6 9 20-39
Highland Baptist 16 11 6 12-45
SCORING: CEDAR CREEK: Sarah Adams 8-26 0-0 18, Alli Furr 3-7 0-2 6, Lizzie McAdams 1-6 4-5 6, Elli Dickerson 2-6 1-3 5, Riley Spradlin 2-17 0-0 4; HIGHLAND BAPTIST: Bri Sensley 6-9 4-7 17, Marin Barras 6-14 3-8 15, M’Kylah Olivier 3-11 2-2 9, Dusti Abshire 0-8 2-5 2, Nia Johnson 1-4 0-0 2
3-Point Goals — Cedar Creek 2-11 (Adams 2-9, Riley 0-2), Highland Baptist 2-11 (Sensley 1-2, Olivier 1-5, Abshire 0-4). Rebounds — Cedar Creek 40 (Spradlin 11), Highland Baptist 53 (Barras 27). Assists — Cedar Creek 6 (Adams 3), Highland Baptist 6 (Sensley 3). Total Fouls — Cedar Creek 22, Highland Baptist 12. PrepBB
Doyle 65, Avoyelles Charter 61
CLASS 2A
Avoyelles Public Charter 21 16 14 10-61
Doyle 16 17 18 14-65
SCORING: AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER: Peyton Hines 12-21 1-1 26, Ava Roy 6-17 1-2 14, Rylie Bailus 3-5 2-2 9, Bailey Armand 2-7 0-0 6, Camille Coco 2-3 0-0 4, Zoe Bordelon 1-1 0-2 2; DOYLE: Elise Jones 11-23 9-10 31, Kylee Savant 4-8 5-7 15 Presleigh Scott 4-17 4-6 12 Kay Kay Savant 1-7 0-0 3, Kourtlyn Lacey 1-6 0-0 2, Cate Glascock 1-1 0-0 2
3-Point Goals — AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER 5-19 (Armand 2-6, Hines 1-2, Bailus 1-3, Roy 1-6, Coco 0-1, Deshotels 0-1), DOYLE 3-19 (Savant 2-5, Kay. Savant 1-6, Lacey 0-4, Scott 0-4). Rebounds — Avoyelles Public Charter 46 (Hines 7, Bordelon 7, Roy 7, Armand 7), Doyle 30 (Scott 12). Assists — Avoyelles Public Charter 10 (Bailus 3), Doyle 10 (Jones). Total Fouls — Avoyelles Public Charter 20, Doyle 11
Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57
CLASS 2A
Lake Arthur 19 23 10 19-71
Amite 18 13 18 8-57
SCORING: LAKE ARTHUR: Deonna Brister 12-18 7-8 32, Kali Hornsby 10-16 0-0 24, Katherine Leonards 3-8 3-4 11, Daarah Broussard 2-7 0-0 4; AMITE: Jalencia Pierre 9-25 3-4 21, Miracle Irving 6-14 1-2 16, Hai’ley Brumfield 6-19 0-0 14, A’Yana Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Mickalla Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Madison Jennings 0-3 1-2 1, Yasmin Pines 0-1 1-2 1
3-POINT GOALS: 3-Point Goals — Lake Arthur 7-19 (Hornsby 4-8, Leonards 2-4, Brister 1-2, Sketoe 0-2), Amite 5-22 (Iriving 3-9, Brumfield 2-11, Pierre 0-2). Rebounds — Lake Arthur 47 (Brister 14), Amite 33 (Pierre 12). Assists — Lake Arthur 17 (Daboval 7), Amite 9 (Pierre 7). Total Fouls — Lake Arthur 10 , Amite 10.
Boys golf
At Dumas
Par 34
Team scores: St. John -220
Individuals: 1. Giori Manguno, Plaquemine 45 2. Kyle Gibbons, West Feliciana, 46 3. Landon Troxclair, Paquemine 47
Boys tennis
Dunham 5, Lutcher 0
Singles
Evan Gleason, Dunham def Ty Jeansonne 6-0, 6-0
Jon Melara, Dunham def Ethan Roussel 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jordi Melara-Daniel Petty, Dunham def Mathew Milioto-Alex Soriano 6-1,6-Ashton Dupont-Cade Cloud, Dunham def Carter Lonque-Dylan Luviere 6-0,6-0
Brayden Lebanc/Corbin Green, Dunham won by forefeit
Dutchtown 1, Live Oak 0
Doubles
Jacob Luong-Nicholas Laporte, Dutchtown def. Thomas Sigman-Peyton Parker 2-6, 6-1, 11-9
University 5, Woodlawn 0
Doubles
Eli Shortess-Anders Aldridge, University def. Cameron Lindsay-Ezekial Krulac 6-3, 6-4
Evan Garner-Ryan Gremillion, University def. Matthew Sant-Devin Trim 6-0, 6-1
Luke Gordon-Hayes Lavergne, University def. Max Bayles-Jamarion Johnson 6-1, 6-0
Girls tennis
Dunham 4, Lutcher 1
Singles
Elizabeth McFeaters Dunham def. Karlye Daigle 7-5,6-2
Helen Watts, Dunham def. Abigail Allen 6-4,6-3
Mallory Golightly Dunham def Cadence Herrington 6-3,6-0
Doubles
Malorie Hymel-Sydnee Lonque, Lutcher def Tiana Bonakchi-Stella Boone 6-0,6-1
Anna Kathryn Slaton-Kallie Lodrigue, Dunham def Hayden Cambre/Kinsley St. Pierre 7-6,6-7,11-9
Dutchtown 3, Live Oak 2
Singles
Hamdan, Halima, Dutchtown def. Alyssa Bueche 6-1, 6-3
Sanders, Mallori, Dutchtown def. Theresa Lemoine 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Davis, Ansley- Callie Rogers, Live Oak def. Brooklyn Hebert- Leila Hart 6-0, 6-4
Kinley Hester-Natalia Pointdexter, Live Oak def. Kiley McClelland-Emma Dornier 6-0, 6-0
Kennedy Brown-Emma O’Neal, Dutchtown def. Annalyse Battle-Ryleigh Little 6-2, 6-2
University 4, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Eva Robichaux, University def. Christian Jones 6-0, 6-0
Daniela Orantes, University def. Miriam Lindsay 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Halle Medine-Leah Medine, Woodlawn def. Mary Beacham-Lillian Verma 6-3, 6-2
Morgan Rathcke-Elle Robichaux, University def. Katelyn Fontenot-Julie Russell 6-0, 6-1
Savannah Saia-Evan Burgos-Dugas, University def Aliyana Ellis- Sarah Kring 6-0, 6-1