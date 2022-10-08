There are seven wonders of the world. Our lives are based on a seven-day week. Seven is also considered to be lucky number that has mystical properties.
This week the power of seven — as in high school football Week 7 — is a real thing in the Baton Rouge area Friday night.
Fresh off its win over Woodlawn in a nationally televised game, fourth-ranked Zachary (4-1, 1-0) hosts Scotlandville (4-2, 1-0) for another pivotal District 4-5A game.
Make no mistake about it, the Broncos and Hornets will not play the only big game in town. Two rivalry games in Class 3A and below are also marquee matchups as local/area teams get into the heart of their district schedules.
Want a game featuring teams that won LHSAA titles the last two years? Well … you got it. Sixth-ranked Madison Prep (4-2, 3-0), the Class 3A champion in 2020, travels to play No. 3 University High (4-2, 2-0). The Cubs were the Division II select champions a year ago.
One of the area’s most intense rivalries also features two ranked teams as No. 6 Dunham (5-1, 1-0) travels to 10th-ranked Episcopal (6-0, 1-0) in District 6-2A.
All three games are main event worthy as schools continue to watch the parameters of the LHSAA’s new playoff format that features four select divisions and four nonselect divisions.
The drive to thrive in the LHSAA’s revamped power ratings system also makes Week 7 awfully significant for plenty of other teams.
Case in point I — Woodlawn (2-4, 0-1) vs. Liberty (1-4, 0-1) at Olympia in District 4-5A. Yes, we all knew the latest configuration would usher in some battle of the fittest tasks weekly and this is one.
The Panthers finally got a group of injured players back the last couple of weeks. But the time left to put it all together is shrinking. Odds are even tougher for Liberty now in its first 5A season.
Should Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for six weeks, the game would feature two LSU commitments. Jackson and WHS QB Rickie Collins on the field at the same time would surely attract lots of attention.
Case in point II — We may also get some answers about the new incarnation of 5-5A when Denham Springs (5-1, 1-0) hosts St. Amant (3-3, 0-1).
The Yellow Jackets are off to their best start in years and would cement their status as a district title contender. The Gators, like all the other 0-1 teams, need a win.
There is one pivotal Thursday game. Unbeaten Catholic-PC (6-0, 1-0) hosts Opelousas Catholic (3-3, 1-0) in 6-1A. OCHS has played three teams from higher classifications, including one LHSAA champion and one runner-up from 2021.