It has been months in the making, but St. Amant finally gets to host a home football game.
Artificial turf installation slowed by summer rain and Hurricane Ida was completed last week at The Pit, located at St. Amant Middle School. The field passed inspection Tuesday morning.
The Gators, who host Ascension Parish rival Dutchtown Friday night, got to practice on their new field for the first time Tuesday.
“This has been such a long year and a tough one in a lot of ways,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “But practice yesterday … it was great.
“Everybody is so excited about Friday and we’re going to put everything we can into this. It will be homecoming, senior night and there will be a band performance, so halftime will be extended to 25 minutes. It should be a great night at The Pit.”
It also is a key District 5-5A game for the Gators (5-2, 1-2) and Griffins (5-2, 1-2). The game marks the first time the teams have played each other since 2019. Last year’s game was wiped out by COVID-19 issues.
LCCP gets LHSAA playoff ban
School officials confirmed that Lake Charles College Prep has received LHSAA sanctions that include a post-season playoff ban.
The Trailblazers (4-3) were ranked 10th in the most recent Class 3A poll by the LSWA. LCCP will reportedly be allowed to finish its regular season, based on media reports in Lake Charles. The LHSAA does not make its rulings public or provide public comments on them.
In a statement posted on social media, the school said, “Lake Charles College Prep is committed to maintaining and ensuring the highest standards of compliance in our athletic programs. We respectfully disagree with the sanctions issued by the LHSAA, which will keep our football team from participating in the playoffs this season."
Sharks, WSJ to forfeit Week 9
Mentorship Academy and West St. John were both ordered to forfeit Week 9 games by the LHSAA in the aftermath of a fight during the final seconds of their nondistrict game played at Memorial Stadium last week.
“We were holding out a little hope that we could play, but it was handled like another situation earlier this year,” Mentorship coach Keith Woods said. “This is not something I condone or this school condones in any way, shape or form. It is lesson we will learn from.”
The Sharks (2-6) will forfeit their Week 9 game to Collegiate Baton Rouge, while West St. John will forfeit to Riverside Academy.
Mentorship is scheduled to play top-ranked University High in Week 10. The Sharks also forfeited two games due to COVID-10 protocols earlier in the year.
Classification numbers released
The LHSAA released the base enrollment numbers for its member schools Wednesday, complete with projections for where they are expected to fall classification wise for 2022-24 ahead of its first classification meeting set for Nov. 3.
Key projected local class shifts to note include: Baker (down to Class 2A from 3A), Brusly (up to 4A from 3A) Liberty (up to 5A from 4A), McKinley (down to 4A from 5A), Port Allen (up to 3A from 2A).
St. Michael is listed with 3A enrollment. The school opted to play up to 4A during the most recent classification process.
Schools have until next week to appeal incorrect enrollment figures and declare whether to play up in classification.