The start of the LHSAA Class 5A playoffs brought out the best in the St. Amant softball team Saturday afternoon.
Led by the pitching and hitting of junior Addison Jackson, the second-seeded Gators were nearly flawless in a 15-0 win over No. 31 Captain Shreve at St. Amant.
St. Amant (27-2) scored three runs in the first inning before exploding for 12 runs in the second. St. Amant sent 17 batters to the plate and had 10 hits during the frame.
The game was stopped by the run rule after Captain Shreve (16-5) failed to score in the top of the third.
“No matter who we play, I want us to come out and take control from the first pitch. We’ve had that mindset for the back half of the season,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “Sometimes in a game like this you can start going through the motions, but we didn’t do that.”
The game’s first pitch came from Jackson, and she was on point from the start. She collected eight strikeouts and needed only 38 pitches to retire all nine batters she faced.
Jackson also wasted little time when she stepped into the batter’s box. She led off a three-run first inning with a home run to left. In the second inning, Jackson got the scoring parade started with another home run, this one a two-run shot to left.
Later in the at-bat, Jackson had a chance to match her career-high of three home runs in one game, but she settled for an RBI single.
“We were focused. We came out and did what we needed to do,” Jackson said. “Everybody focused, even the people that weren’t in the game at the time.”
St. Amant finished with 14 hits, a total that included multihit games by five players. Carmen Dixon had two hits and three RBIs, one of seven players who drove in at least one run.
MaKinzey Elisar got St. Amant started in the second inning with a one-out bunt single. After Jackson’s second home run made it 5-0, the next five batters reached base on four singles and a fielder’s choice.
Kami Gautreau delivered a sacrifice fly to center field for the second out of the inning and a 9-0 St. Amant lead. After that, seven consecutive batters reached base, a stretch that included four singles, two walks and an error.
Dixon drove in the final run when she bounced a single up the middle. Captain Shreve finally got out of the inning when Sam Landaiche flied out to left field.
St. Amant advances to face the winner of Tuesday afternoon’s game between No. 18 Dutchtown and No. 15 Benton.
St. Amant 15, Captain Shreve 0
CSHS 0 0 0 -- 0 0 2
SAHS 3(12) x -- 15 14 0
WP- Addison Jackson. LP- Mikel-Ann Ricardo.
Leaders- St. Amant: Addison Jackson 3-3, 2HR; Carmen Dixon 2-3, 3 RBI; Caterina Byars 2-2; MaKinzey Elisar 2-2; Alix Franklin 2-2.
Team Records- St. Amant 27-2. Captain Shreve 16-5.