The Madison Prep winning streak picked up even more momentum Friday night.
The Chargers dominated two-time defending Division II champion University High, and cruised to a 33-0 District 7-3A win at Gill Stadium/Boss Field.
The Cubs (5-3, 4-1) crossed midfield once in each half, and finished the game 1 for 11 on third-down conversions. Madison Prep (7-1, 5-0) has now won seven consecutive games after a week 1 loss to Walker.
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams didn’t downplay the significance of his team’s latest win.
“This is the first time we’ve beaten them. Its big for the program, I’m not going to lie,” Williams said. “We gameplanned this week and the guys locked in. I mean, we’ve won six straight so we came in confident.”
It showed on the field, particularly in the second half when the Chargers 20-0 lead seemed insurmountable for a Cubs offense that finished with 118 total yards.
Chargers sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss led the offense with four touchdown passes, two to Joel Williams, and added a rushing touchdown. Chriss completed 12 of 21 passes for 147 yards with one interception.
Joel Williams had seven receptions for 112 yards.
The Chargers offense missed two red zone chances in the third quarter when it settled for field goal tries. Cubs lineman Jaquelin Roy blocked the first try and pressured Chargers kicker Marquise McKnight into missing the second.
“We knew we couldn’t have a lot of mistakes,” Landry Williams said. “They’re the defending state champions, and you have to beat them if you want to even be considered in the race (for the state title). I’m proud of my guys.”
U-High quarterback Tanner Lawson completed 6 of 17 passes for 69 yards. Christian Ard also took snaps, but connected on just 1 of 7 throws for 10 yards.
“We just couldn’t get it going. We’ve just got to keep playing, and keep trying to get better,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “The defense was on the field for a long time, and we had some opportunities to get off, but we’ve got to keep pressing forward.”
Madison Prep controlled the first half throughout. The Chargers held the Cubs to four first downs and forced them to punt four times.
U-High’s only trip into Chargers territory came midway through the first quarter, but the drive stalled at the Madison Prep 4. From there, August Ohmstede’s 21-yard field goal try was wide right after Major Burns got a hand on it.
Offensively, Chriss and the Madison Prep passing game produced three touchdowns. On Madison Prep's first series, the Chargers went 52 yards after a short U-High punt to take a 6-0 lead. Chriss passed 10 yards to Maleak Palmer for the score.
The Chargers drove 80 yards on their second series. The key play came on 4th-and-5 from the Madison Prep 25, when U-High was penalized for roughing the kicker. Four plays later, Chriss connected with a wide open Joel Williams on the left sideline for a 47-yard TD.
Madison Prep’s defense helped the Chargers stretch their lead to 20-0.
U-High quarterback Tanner Lawson fumbled while being sacked at the U-High 5. Primus Breckinridge recovered at the 7, setting up Chriss’ scoring pass to Tyrell Raby on the next play.