There are plenty of unknowns going into the Ochsner/LHSAA Gymnastics meet, according to Baton Rouge High coach Kristen Estorge. One thing that is no longer in doubt is the total of competitors — over 200 girls and 35 boys.
“We’ve had a few scratches and a few late adds on entries,” Estorge said. “We have 204 girls entered and will probably have at least 198 or 199 compete. If those numbers hold, I am pretty sure that will make it the biggest LHSAA meet ever.
“It is awesome to have those numbers. I expect some outstanding competition as well.”
The two-day meet begins at 2 p.m. Friday at BRHS with boys competition in all divisions. Girls competition begins at 8 a.m. Saturday for girls with two Level 3 rotations.
Level 4 competition begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by Level 8 at 4:15 p.m.
Because there are multiple newcomers competing in boys Level 10 and girls Level 8, Estorge said there may be some surprises. Baton Rouge High won the boys title last year and St. Joseph’s Academy is the defending girls champion.
There will be a new boys all-around champion. Last year’s runner-up, Albert Berggren of Hahnville, returns. But the Level 10 field includes a number of first-team LHSAA meet competitors, including Walker High junior Cody Midboe.
SJA seeks a third straight LHSAA girls title. The Redstickers’ Ava Riche is a two-time Level 8 all-round champion. With more than 40 Level 8 entrants, including some first-time competitors, the competition will be different than a year ago. BRHS’ Kamryn Johnson is among the Level 8 newcomers to watch.
Live scoring will be provided for the first time via the following links:
LHSAA State Championships Boys (4.8.22) https://tinyurl.com/2022LHSAABOYSGYM
LHSAA State Championship Girls (4.9.22)