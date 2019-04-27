SULPHUR — Top-seeded Holden easily beat Forest last year in the Class B state championship game. This time around the Rockets were frustrated early by Forest pitcher Brooke Ross.
After stranding nine runners, eighth-grader Kamrynn Ouber and junior Ashley Fogg started a sixth-inning rally to propel Holden to a 5-1 win and its third consecutive Class B title Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament at Frasch Park.
“This is the pitcher (Ross) that we faced last year, but I told them she has gotten better,” Holden coach Linzey Cifreo Bowers said. “She kept our hitters off balance until the sixth inning. We had a lot of baserunners on, but we did some goofy stuff early. I told them it would just take that one big inning.”
Tied 1-1 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ouber found a gap in the right side of the infield for a single, and Fogg followed with the hit of the game. Fogg ripped a 1-1 pitch to right field for a triple, and Ouber scored the go-ahead run.
“She (Ouber) didn’t see the field last year, and she stepped up today in a big moment,” Bowers said. “I couldn’t be happier for her. Ashley is our competitor. If I knew it was going to be anybody, I was glad she was in the box. She is going to lay it all out on the line and give us her best every time. When she hit that triple, it just got everybody up and got everyone believing.”
The Rockets (29-5) kept the rally going with an RBI bunt by Olivia Barnes, one run on an error and Gracie Duffy’s RBI double to left field.
Junior pitcher Olivia Lackie won Class B state tournament Outstanding Player honor for the third consecutive year after pitching a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
After giving up a run in the first inning, Lackie allowed just one baserunner the rest of the game.
“(Lackie) always comes out and does her thing,” Bowers said. “She is amazing. She gives us a shot every time.
“She didn’t get rattled when they were touching her and didn’t get rattled when they hung a run on her in the first inning. She shut them down the rest of the game.”
Forest (19-13) took its 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Katie Rios RBI double with two outs.
“This is not the same team we played in the championship game last year,” Bowers said. “Today, we were able to rely on our defense a little bit and they stepped up and made some plays when we needed them to.”
Holden’s Madison McDonald tied the game in the bottom of the second when she scored on a single to left field by Ouber.