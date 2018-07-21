McKinley High has not announced any additions to its coaching staff since early last week, but the school does have something planned for its female athletes this week.
Former LSU and WNBA star Temeka Johnson will be the guest speaker for McKinley’s girls teams at 10 a.m. Monday in the school’s cafeteria, said Principal Esrom Pitre.
Pitre also said he is hopeful the school can announce the rest of its coaching staff by the end of the week. McKinley is tasked with replacing its entire coach staff as a result of LHSAA sanctions that included a one-year-suspension for all coaches on the MHS' 2017-18 staff. The school is set to appeal a two-year playoff ban for all sports and nearly $42,000 in fines.
O’Leary wins bronze
Former Episcopal multisport standout Meghan O’Leary and teammate Ellen Tomek placed third at the World Rowing Cup III held in Luzern, Switzerland.
The duo competed in the double sculls competition and placed behind gold medalist New Zealand and silver medalist Canada in 6 minutes, 53.040 seconds. Tomek and O’Leary also competed for the U.S. in the 2016 Olympics.
Porche nets national honor
Brent Porche of the University of Texas-Tyler, a former Redemptorist baseball player, was selected as the NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year for baseball.
Porche’s Patriots finished 40-18 in his second season and won the NCAA Division III title. He is the son of former Redemptorist baseball coach Chris Porche and also played at LSU-Shreveport.
More alumni notes
The Tampa Bay Rays called up outfielder Justin Williams, a former Terrebonne High player this weekend. Williams most recently played for the AAA Durham Bulls.
• Former Walker High boys basketball player Jalen Perkins of Northeast Mississippi Community College was among the players invited to JucoReport Top 100 showcase in Atlanta this weekend. Perkins helped WHS win the Class 5A title in the spring.