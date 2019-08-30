There were plenty of mistakes made, the types that are expected in jamboree action, but Northeast and Scotlandville found a way to prevail Friday night in the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic hosted by Scotlandville.
The Vikings scored two touchdowns in each half to hand Belaire a 26-6 defeat. Scotlandville relied on a defense that didn’t allow Baker to cross midfield until one minute remained in a 13-0 win.
SCOTLANDVILLE 13, BAKER 0: Class 5A Scotlandville scored touchdowns on its opening drive of each half, then let its defense do the rest. Baker had six first downs but only 57 total yards. Much of that total came in the final minute of play.
“I was proud of our defense,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “They’re a big team. Baker is a semifinal, quarterfinal team in Class 3A. Our thing was to line up and play hard and fast.”
After the opening kickoff, Scotlandville went 63 yards in six plays to take a 6-0 lead. The key play was Jessie Craig’s 48-yard completion to Donald Jones, which gave the Hornets a first down at the Baker 11.
Chance Williams, who scored both Scotlandville touchdowns, pushed his way into the end zone from 7 yards out, and the extra-point attempt was no good.
The defenses spent the rest of the half making big plays. Baker’s Keyshawn Young and Scotlandville’s Jonathon Horton each had drive-altering sacks.
Baker had one first down in the half while Scotlandville collected two.
“There were some miscues, but I think our team caused some of them tonight,” Baker coach Eric Randall said. “I’m excited about what we’re doing here.”
NORTHEAST 26, BELAIRE 6: Northeast took advantage of an error-prone Belaire squad and pulled away in the second half.
The Bengals of District 4-5A had two turnovers, got off a 5-yard punt and were also victimized by an onside kick. Northeast, which plays in 7-2A, got two short touchdown runs from Alvin Stokes in the first half.
Belaire trailed 12-6 in the second half and had the ball inside the Northeast 15-yard line. The Bengals picked up a personal foul penalty, and never threatened again.
Keilan Harrell had a 35-yard touchdown run and D.J. Taylor threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to complete Northeast’s scoring.
The Vikings took a 12-6 lead in the first half, when each team capitalized on mistakes.
Belaire took the opening kickoff and moved into Northeast territory. Denichless Jeter broke loose for a 13-yard gain, but fumbled the ball away at the Northeast 34.
From there, Northeast used six plays to score and take a 6-0 lead. Harrell had a 22-yard run, and Alvin Stokes finished the drive with a 3-yard run.
Belaire was unable to move the ball after the kickoff, and a botched punt attempt led to a short Northeast drive. Stokes scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 27-yard drive. The two-point try failed and the Vikings led 12-0.
Northeast quarterback D.J. Taylor fumbled the ball at the Northeast 25-yard line with 17 seconds left in the half. Belaire got off three passes in the final 8 seconds, the last an 18-yard TD strike from Jakhari Bullock to Graceson Dixon over the middle.