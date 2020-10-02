Parkview Baptist rallied to score 21 points in the fourth quarter and senior quarterback Roman Mula scored on a 10-yard run in overtime as the Eagles edged The Dunham School 27-21 in an exciting non-district game Friday at Dunham.
Mula tossed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. He had a 15-yard scoring pass to Micah Johnson with 11:49 remaining, a 65-yard toss to Andre Haynes with 7:09 remaining and a 10-yard pass to Isaac Ponder with 2:55 remaining.
Dunham dominated the first three quarters to lead 21-0. Quarterback Hayden Hand tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Matthew Weiner with 1:12 remaining in the second quarter. Hand put the Tigers up 14-0 with his 31-yard pass to Evan Gleason. Kalante Wilson added a 22-yard scoring run with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Parkview forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter to start to turn the game around.
“We just squandered a lot of opportunities early in the game,” Parkview coach Stefan Lefors said. “In the second half we picked up the tempo. Roman Mula really played well. I can’t say enough about all of our guys and the way they finished.
How it was won
Parkview’s one-play drive in the fourth quarter jump started the Eagles. After forcing Dunham into its first punt, Mula tossed the 65-yard catch and run to Haynes to cut the Dunham lead to 21-14.
Dunham was forced to punt on its next series. Parkview drove 59 yards in seven plays. Mula completed all three of his passes in the series. The 10-yard scoring pass to Ponder was a delayed middle screen.
Dunham’s Hand tossed an interception two plays later. Clayton Comeaux made the interception. Parkview drove 53 yards to the Dunham 3-yard line with 25 seconds remaining. Mula had an 8-yard run on the previous play but was stopped short of the first down. Parkview’s Canon Cervantes missed a 21-yard field goal. Dunham took a knee to force overtime.
Dunham got the ball first in OT. Gabe Hitzman ran for 1 yard. Hand’s next three passes fell incomplete.
Parkview scored on its first OT play. Mula ran up the middle for a 10-yard score.
Player of the game
Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist
Mula rushed 10 times for 90 yards and was especially clutch late in the game. His last three carries went for 17, 8 and 10 yards.
Mula connected on 11 straight passes in the second half, and finished 21 of 29 for 246 yards with two interceptions. Haynes had seven catches for 138 yards. Ponder added 37 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Hand completed 15 of 26 passes for 181 yards. Weiner had five catches for 67 yards. Wilson had four catches for 26 yards and rushed 12 times for 39 yards.
Notable
Dunham drove 56 yards in seven plays to start the third quarter. Hand completed all three passes and had a 14-yard run. His 31-yard pass to Gleason put the Tigers up 14-0.
Parkview's Haynes had a 40-yard kickoff return. The Eagles drove to the Dunham 20. Colin Boldt intercepted and raced 50 yards to set up the final Dunham score. Hand had a key 17-yard pass to Weiner to keep the drive alive. Wilson also had a 9-yard catch and scored on the 14-yard run.
Dunham's Patrick Day sacked Mula to end one Parkview drive in the fourth quarter. Braylen Titus had an interception for Dunham in the first half. Haynes picked off a pass for Parkview in the first quarter.