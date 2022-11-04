St. Amant used a consistent rushing attack and strong defensive performance Friday night to blank Live Oak, 21-0, and end the regular season with its first District 5-5A victory.
The Gators (4-6) were able to run out to a 14-0 lead at halftime on the strength of their proficient red-zone offense.
In the first 24 minutes, Live Oak (3-7) drove inside the St. Amant 35-yard line on two separate occasions, but the Eagles failed to score on each one.
Conversely, the Gators drove into the red zone twice. Each time, they finished off long drives with touchdown runs by tailback Joshua Morrise.
“We had about as rough of an October as you can have as a football team,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “So I’m proud with the way we came out tonight with our backs against the wall. We found a way to win.
"We’ve faced a lot of adversity. Football teaches you how to deal with that. These kids fought through it, and I’m proud of them.”
How it was won
Live Oak drove into Gators' territory on its opening possession, but St. Amant turned them over on downs at the 33-yard line.
The Gators then marched 67 yards in seven plays and took a 7-0 lead with on a 1-yard touchdown run by Morrise.
After a missed field goal by Live Oak, St. Amant drove 80 yards in 12 plays. With just 30 seconds remaining in the half, the Gators stretched their lead to 14-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run by Morrise.
Live Oak fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half, and it was recovered by St. Amant’s Easton Humphrey at the Eagles' 18-yard line.
Six plays later, quarterback Kolby Sheets connected with Cole Sims for an 8-yard score to take a 21-0 advantage.
St. Amant held Live Oak to just 85 total yards. Running back Blake Rosenthal was the Eagles’ offensive leader with 37 yards receiving and 33 yards rushing.
While the Gators were able to snap their four-game losing streak, the string of losses continued for Live Oak. The Eagles dropped six straight games to end the season.
They said it
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland: “We moved the ball, but we missed a field goal, and we were stopped two other times. If you put points on the board there, it could be a tie game. Once again, it’s self-inflicted wounds. That’s what hurt us the last several weeks.”
Player of the game
Joshua Morrise, St. Amant: Morrise fueled the Gators' offense. He carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Notable
• The win was Oliver’s 92nd as the head coach at St. Amant. That made him the program’s all-time winningest coach, surpassing Doug Moreau.