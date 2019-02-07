The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament is more fun than a three-ring circus for those who love it. Even though no Baton Rouge area team ranks among the pretourney favorites, the key is to never stop watching as three divisions compete.
“The guys in the finals are the ones people remember,” Catholic High coach Tommy Prochaska said. “We all tell our guys the same thing win or lose … keep going. A guy that makes it back through the wrestlebacks can get almost as many points as third or fourth place. Team finishes are won there.”
The two-day LHSAA event begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. All three divisions complete the quarterfinals Friday. Action resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with semifinals and consolations. Finals are tentatively set for 5 p.m.
Team competitions do conform to norms. Defending champion Brother Martin is again the favorite in Division I, with Holy Cross pegged as the No. 2 ahead of traditional power Jesuit.
Co-defending champions Parkway and Teurlings Catholic are expected to lead Division II. Division III could provide a surprise with Basile, a fourth-place finisher a year ago, predicted to lead the pack.
The other possibilities have local coaches and competitors intrigued and excited. Live Oak of Division II and Division III Brusly illustrate this point.
The Eagles have come close to the awards stand before. LOHS placed third last year, but few give a revamped team a chance to be be in the podium. Live Oak coach Chris Collier is the exception.
“We’ve had adversity with injuries and other issues, but guys have stepped in, improved and performed beyond expectations,” Collier said. “The list of top teams starts with the defending champions. But if we compete the way we have been and it falls a certain way, we could be in the mix for second. I’m anxious to see what we do.”
Brusly, a traditional power, was fifth last year and looks to flip the script.
“Last year was good and bad,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “It was sad that our numbers were down and we were at that point. But we had 11 freshmen, and that was good. Those guys have grown. Next year could really be our year, but you never know.”
Catholic won the City Championship last month, while St. Amant was second. Can the Gators supplant Catholic in the Division I team standings? Prochaska said both teams, along with East Ascension, are in a group that could make the race for third through fifth place closer than the battle for first and second.
Key questions loom for individuals, too. East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney was Outstanding Division I wrestler last year as a sophomore wrestling at 132 pounds. He is the top seed at 152. St. Amant’s Hunter Hawkins has more than 200 career wins and is the top seed at 170.
East Ascension’s Devin Clark (195) and Wes Brady of Zachary (220) are other local top seeds in Division I. St. Michael’s Lance Robinson (152) is the area’s lone No. 1 seed in Division II. Second-seeded Clayton Hill (120) leads Live Oak.
Brusly’s Calep Balcuns (138) and Brian Amis (220) are top seeds in Division III, along with Dunham’s Grant Rabel (195).