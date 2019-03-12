Justin Brose’s path to powerlifting is an unconventional one that started two years ago with a series of YouTube videos. It continues this weekend as Brose, the senior team captain, helps lead Denham Springs High into the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Powerlifting meet.
“I played football my freshman year and lifted weights,” Brose said. “But it wasn’t competitive. Those videos came up on my YouTube channels one night and I got into them. I really liked watching guys do the different lifts and how they competed against each other.
“Right away, I thought it was a sport I would like. Luckily, coach (Joe) Ryan came to our school last year and started a powerlifting team. It was exactly what I was looking for.”
The Yellow Jackets won the girls/boys East Region titles and will compete in Division I-Class 5A during the annual meet that runs Thursday through Saturday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria. The 5-foot-8 Brose is set to compete in the 181-pound weight class when the DSHS boys compete on Friday and Saturday.
“Justin is one of the hardest workers you’ll find,” Ryan said. “He is always the first one at practice and the last one to leave. He will stick around and help clean up.
“He is not a physical specimen who looks the part of lifter. He’s such a bright kid with a super high GPA. That is one of the reasons he has been able to pick up the sport the way he has. Justin can look at the lifts and see what needs to be done.”
Brose’s is not seeking an individual title this weekend. He is ranked seventh in his weight class and the top five competitors score. The goal for Brose and the other DSHS seniors is to start a legacy future teams can build on.
There can be a measure of redemption for Brose. In his LHSAA meet debut a year ago, Brose failed to complete one of the three required lifts, which automatically disqualifies a competitor from the meet.
He enters the competition with a best total lift of 1,110 pounds with individual bests of 470 pounds on the deadlift, 420 on the squat and 240 on the bench press.
“The technique for all the lifts came pretty naturally for me,” Brose said. “The bench press is the toughest. My goal is to max out and improve all my lifts. If I do that, I think I can score some points.
“We want to establish a tradition. Having both the girls and boys teams win regional titles this year is a start. I think we have a better idea of what to expect at state this year.”
Ryan, who won multiple LHSAA titles at Division V Ascension Catholic, explains that the parameters in Division I are different, because it consists of 5A schools and features more competitors.
“This group is the foundation for the program,” Ryan said. “Justin is one of the ones who takes that challenge personally.”
The challenge for Brose also is a family affair. His younger sister Savanah is a freshman who competes in the 123-pound weight class for the Yellow Jacket girls team.
Brose carries a 3.9 grade point average and plans to major in chemical engineering at LSU. He also plans to join the school’s club powerlifting team. In addition to classes and powerlifting, Brose also works 20 to 25 hours a week at a part-time job.
“I don’t think he ever stops,” Ryan said of Brose. “He is the kind of kid who finds ways to succeed.”