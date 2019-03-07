LAKE CHARLES — After another semifinal victory, it was only natural to talk to about how well Scotlandville can finish. But it was how the Hornets started that paved the way for a 10th straight title game berth.
Top-seeded Scotlandville made 7 of 9 first-half 3-pointers in a 66-59 victory over No. 5 Catholic High in a Division I semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament on Thursday.
“It’s my first time starting in a playoff game (semifinal),” Tai’Reon Joseph said. “I was a little nervous, but coach (Carlos Sample) told me if I got a shot to make it count.”
Joseph finished with a team-high 21 points that included fourth first-half 3-pointers to pace Scotlandville (33-2). Reece Beekman added 17 and Carvell Teasett 16 for the Hornets, who advance to play No. 2 St. Augustine (30-4) in the Division I title game set for noon Saturday at Burton Coliseum. The Purple Knights beat Brother Martin 42-40 in Thursday's other semifinal.
Beekman also had nine rebounds and seven assists, while post player Jonathan Horton added seven blocked shots eight second-half points.
Scotlandville built a nine-point lead in the first quarter and led by double digits most of the way. Catholic (30-6) got a game-high 23 points from Kentrell Garnett and 14 from Collin Holloway.
“They have multiple guys who can make plays, and they are really well-coached,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said of Scotlandville. “They never quit. They challenge you on the boards, they challenge your passes and they challenge your defense to find that open man. That’s why they are 33-2 now.”
The Hornets’ ability to find the open player on the wing or the baseline was a major factor. Catholic led 5-4 after a floater in the lane by Connor Shamlin with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
Scotlandville went on an 12-0 run thanks to two 3-pointers each by Joseph and Teasett. The second 3-pointer by Teasett — this one from the right corner — made it 16-5 with 2:10 to go.
A layup by Beekman with 40 seconds remaining sent Scotlandville into the second quarter with an 18-7 advantage. Catholic pulled to within three points twice in the second quarter.
Once again, Scotlandville responded with 3-pointers — two more by Joseph and one each by David Thomas III and Teasett. The Hornets made 9 of 13 3-pointers in the game and held a 34-25 halftime lead.
“We just wanted to spread the floor and play the way we’ve been playing all year,” Sample said. “Making every shot count and making every possession offensive and defensively count. I think the defensive pressure gave them a lot of rhythm on the offensive end.”
Holloway made a 3-pointer from the right wing for Catholic to open the third quarter.
The Bears got as close as seven points in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Teasett and a putback by Beekman sent Scotlandville into the fourth quarter with a 49-38 lead.
Catholic continued to battle and sliced into the Scotlandville lead in the final 93 seconds, helped by Scotlandville missing the front end of two one-and-ones. A Garnett 3-pointer put the Bears within five at 64-59 with 13.2 seconds left. Thomas and Joseph each added a free throw after that.