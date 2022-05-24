Zachary High School quarterback Eli Holstein announced Tuesday morning that he has verbally committed to play football for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Holstein, who will sign with the Class of 2023, posted a hype video on Twitter announcing his pledge to the Crimson Tide, adding "As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!!"
Holstein was an early commit to Texas A&M, but he decided to re-open his recruitment in March.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 2022 pounds, Holstein is rated a 4-star prospect by 247sports.com. LSU and Florida were also reportedly in the mix for Holstein, but the Crimson Tide had been considered the recent favorite to land the quarterback.
As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!! 🐘🐘🐘@_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachGolding @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @JUSTCHILLY pic.twitter.com/X7HJjCGfdO— Eli Holstein (@eli_holstein10) May 24, 2022
Holstein completed 65.1 percent of his passes as a junior for 3,264 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran 65 times for 515 yards and 14 TDs during the Class 5A state championship season.
The flip from Texas A&M to Alabama adds a little fire to what has quickly become one of the more intense rivalries in the SEC between Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
Saban recently accused Texas A&M of "buying" recruits, setting off a heated response from Fisher in a press conference.
"It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come and say this when he doesn't get his way or things go his way," Fisher said. "The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen. It's ridiculous when he's not on top."