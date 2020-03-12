It is not unusual for a team to take on the persona of its coach. That is why top-seeded Port Allen enters its Class 2A title game with an aggressive mindset and plenty of confidence.
The fact that the Pelicans (29-6) meet two-time defending champion Rayville (27-5), the No. 2 seed, for a title-game rematch is only part of the story for PAHS coach Derrick Jones going into the 6 p.m. game that that helps highlight Friday’s action at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“Everything Rayville has accomplished over the last couple of years, the program coach (Damon) West has built and what they have done for their city is amazing,” Jones said. “They had an undefeated season in there. The things they’ve done for their city are things we want to do for ours.
“Last year there were people who thought they would beast us by 50 and they did not. I believe everything we’ve done and the schedule we have played has prepared us for this. I’d like to say it will be close and exciting, but I don’t believe it will be. I believe this is our time.”
Rayville beat Port Allen 61-48 in the 2A final a year ago. Things have changed since then. The Hornets graduated a host of players, including guard Mylik Wilson, now the Freshman of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference for the University of Louisiana.
Port Allen welcomed 6-foot-6 transfer Collin Holloway, who scored 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a semifinal win over Lakeview. Holloway averages 18.7 points and over 10 rebounds. Jy’ron Allen is at 13.3, followed by Tawasky Johnson at 12.6.
Rayville's revamped lineup is led by 6-2 junior Kashie Natt, who averages 16 points and 11 rebounds a game. Zyquarius Cowart (15 ppg) and Jalon Qualls (10.0) ate the other offensive leaders for the Hornets.
Port Allen has never won an LHSAA basketball title. The Pelicans previously advanced to the LHSAA in tourney in 2008 in Class 3A.
“What Rayville has done with a new lineup is impressive and they may be the best team next year. If we don’t win, it will be on me and I’ll be the first to congratulate them. I believe in this team.”