Albany first-year football coach Mike Janis worked hard to prepare his team to change offense from the Wing-T to the spread. After a rough start in the jamboree, he eased back on the throttle and it has paid dividends.
It could have been a rebuilding year for the Class 3A Hornets after an 8-3 season that saw the Livingston Parish school host its first football playoff game. Albany hosts Sophie B. Wright (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, looking to go 4-0.
“Being 3-0 is not something we expected,” said Janis, a head coach for the first time. “We just talked about winning each day, take it one day at a time. We’re just trying to win the next one.”
Janis, formerly an assistant at Springfield and Albany, saw the writing on the wall when his offense fumbled six times, losing four and had two returned for touchdowns against Salmen in the jamboree. He returned to more of the Wing-T in a season-opening 13-6 victory against Varnado. Each week he has implemented the spread a little more, resulting in a 34-20 victory at Independence and a 44-20 win over Livingston Parish rival Springfield.
“Our future is in the spread, but it’s going to take some time,” Janis said. “We did a little more out of the shotgun last week and we’ll continue.”
The Hornets have thrown only 11 passes in three games, six of them last week, and completed five for 28 yards. But the running tandem of Justin Parrish and Rhett Wolfe is giving Albany a chance to build up to more reliance on the spread. Parrish has rushed for 509 yards and seven TDs and Wolfe 324 yards and five scores.
Quarterback Nick Pregeant has been getting most of the snaps at quarterback with Jeremiah Doherty stepping in when they want to run spread plays while also playing running back. It helps that the offense operates behind an offensive line with four starters returning and averaging 269 pounds.
Defensively, Janis calls the front seven “the strength of the team” led by linebackers Tyler Bates and Casey Thompson playing behind a big and technically sound line that plugs the gaps allowing the linebackers and secondary to make plays.
“We’ve grown each game, gotten better in a different category each game,” said Thompson, who also plays fullback on offense. “We’re complementing each other on offense and defense. The offense takes a lot of pressure off the defense with the way we’ve been running it. It’s been a good transition. Everybody wants to win, put in the work and win today. If you win every single play, you win the game.”
The defense has held up its end while the offense was finding itself against Varnado. Albany had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt for a touchdown. Thompson said Varnado had only 20 yards in the first half as the defense protected the lead in the second.
“It was my favorite defensive performance,” Thompson said. “We have a bunch of young guys, but they are picking it up each week.”
Janis credits the team’s work ethic in offseason conditioning as being the biggest reason for the good start.
“It’s the effort; the kids have worked really hard to be in good shape,” he said. “The endurance has allowed us to put forth a quality effort for four quarters.”