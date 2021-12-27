Some teams worry about having a post-Christmas letdown at the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish tournament. Cameron Newman said his second-seeded Liberty team was determined to break down their opponent.
Newman made sure that happened by scoring a game-high 28 points as the Patriots ran away with a resounding 97-27 victory over Northeast in one of four quarterfinal Monday at Scotlandville.
“This tournament is big for us,” Newman said. “We wanted to come out and dominate. This tournament is the next step to prepare us for the postseasons.”
Top-seeded Scotlandville, No. 3 Tara, fourth-seeded McKinley were the other quarterfinal winners on the second day of the four-day tournament being played at Scotlandville.
Host Scotlandville started a little slower than Liberty in its quarterfinal that closed out the five-game schedule. The Hornets led by 21 points at halftime and went on to beat Woodlawn 75-37.
Games begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Scotlandville with two consolation games. Liberty (9-2) faces third-seeded Tara (6-6) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Scotlandville (12-0) plays No. 4 McKinley at 7:30 p.m.
LIBERTY 97, NORTHEAST 27: The game was tied at 2-2 in the opening minute, but from there Class 4A Liberty used its height and experience to score points easily enroute to a 56-13 halftime lead over the 2A Vikings.
“I was pleased with the effort,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “We came out and got after it, and we got a lot of people involved.”
Newman was the only double-figures scorer for Liberty. However, 12 players scored for the Patriots.
SCOTLANDVILLE 75, WOODLAWN 37: Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample implored his team to stay true to the program’s blueprint of relentless defense and filling the lanes for easy baskets.
With Rayvon Smith scoring a game-high 17 points and post player Dorian Booker adding 16, the Hornets found their groove.
“The thing I like about us is that we play together, no matter what is happening,” Smith said. “We have to keep working hard and playing together in every game.
“We’ve played McKinley already, but there is no way we can take them for granted.”
Sample added, “We’re a work in progress and each day brings a new challenge.”
They said it
Coach Marqus Mitchell praised his Tara team for reducing its number of turnovers but said the Trojans will need to do much more vs. District 7-4A rival Liberty.
“We were averaging over 20 turnovers over the last few games, so to only have 11 or 12 is good,” Mitchell said. “But we will have to play a lot better in every phase of the game tomorrow.”
First-year Northeast coach James Holmes said he hopes to turn his team’s loss into a lesson.
“Coaching is teaching,” Holmes said. “This team has already won five games which is more than last year. That is a start.”
Game notes
The day’s closest game was the first one. Glen Oaks edged Baker 44-43 in the lone consolation game played.
Nicholas Honore scored a game-high 25 points to pace the Panthers.
Ovun Guillory scored a game-high 18 points in fourth-seeded McKinley’s 71-50 win over Istrouma.
Jeremiah Sadler’s game-high 17 points set the tone for third-seeded Tara (6-6). The Trojans led by as much as 22 points in the second half.