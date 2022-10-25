Twins share a bond before they are born. What Brooks and Bryce Leonard extends beyond that.
The senior duo has helped put Ascension Catholic in position to win a fourth consecutive district football title. ACHS (6-2, 2-0) hosts rival White Castle (6-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium with first place in District 8-1A on the line.
“Brooks and I have supported each other from the beginning and continue to do so,” quarterback Bryce Leonard said. “It’s not always pretty, we argue at times, but I would not change a thing. Brooks is my biggest fan, but also a tough critic.”
The twins have played together since they were four years old. Their mother, ACHS volleyball coach Janelle Leonard, says sports and competitiveness comes naturally.
“They have been competitive since they were in the womb. Brooks came one minute before Bryce,” she said. “They also complement each other and push each other; we (husband Jody) are proud parents for sure. They are truly best friends.”
Most senior seasons are sentimental journeys. This one hits home for the Leonards, who had two older brothers play for the Donaldsonville-based school before them. They also knew this football season would be their last. Both are Northwestern State baseball commitments.
“Brooks and Bryce are good football players. Bryce is a tough, smart QB with good arm strength and accuracy,” first-year ACHS first-year head coach Chris Sanders said. “Brooks is rangy, deceptively fast and has great hands.
“They are highly competitive and push each other. Along with that, Brooks and Bryce's unselfish play make our team better.”
Bryce Leonard is a four-year starter and has set multiple passing records. He has 1,594 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this fall, surpassing the passing touchdown school record he set a year ago with 21.
Brooks Leonard is a few games shy of being a full four-year starter. He plays wide receiver and safety for the ACHS. He has 24 catches with 8 touchdowns along with 21 tackles offense to go with 9 pass break ups and 2 interceptions.
Another senior receiver, Calvin Delone, leads ACHS with 30 receptions and 9 touchdowns.
“This year we have chemistry, my teammates are like my brothers. Bryce and I have a different brotherhood, he has been my biggest motivator,” Brooks Leonard added. “We may not always agree, our love is unconditional.
“Our coaches have been great mentors, they care about me as a person, not just a player.”
The Leonards say all the players rely on Sanders, who also calls the offensive plays, unconditionally.
“Coach Sanders has guided us along the way, he encourages us to be at our best, every game,” Bryce Leonard notes. “The passion that our coaches have along with our teammates push us to not want to let them down.”
The Leonards are part of a senior class that has advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals twice. Taking that next step beyond the quarterfinals provides motivation. As youngsters, most of the players watched as ACHS was the Division IV runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
“We want to knock that door down, win another district title, go deep into the playoffs and make it to the Dome (LHSAA finals at the Caesars Superdome),” Bryce Leonard adds.