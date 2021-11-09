Chemistry and continuity on the field are important for any football team. Those intangibles are easier to attain when the players genuinely like each other and have played years.
And that is the story of the Parkview Baptist defensive that is preparing to host southwest BR rival St. Michael in Division II playoff game Friday night.
Parkview (6-4) has won six of its last seven games with defense playing a key role. Nine of the 11 Eagle starters have played together since at least the seventh grade. Of the 11 starters, nine are seniors and two are juniors.
“Our defense is the strength of our team as a unit,” said Parkview head coach Stefan LeFors. “It’s an experienced group from top to bottom. They play hard for one another. It’s been fun to see them grow.
“Ideally, you love to have your football team to all be best friends, but that’s not realistic. They really like being with each other and playing for one another. It makes them a joy to coach.”
In five of the six wins, excluding a forfeit victory, the PBS defense surrendered an average of eight points per game.
Linebacker Wyatt Beck leads the team with 73 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss. Kadence Daigle is next on the team with 45 tackles.
Beck, Daigle and cornerback Clayton Comeaux could be viewed as “newcomers” to the defense.
The trio began attending Parkview in the seventh grade. Shandon, Jones, Peyton Frederick and Brandon Favre have been attending Parkview since Kindergarten and defensive lineman Gus Tuttle arrived in the second grade.
“We’ve all been playing together since the seventh grade,” Beck said. “We’re always hanging out. We’re like brothers out there. We spend pretty much all year together.”
Beck said a slight shift in focus helped the defense excel.
“Our mentality changed,” he stated. “We loosened up. We had more fun. We found a balance between having fun and staying locked in.”
The fact that LeFors and defensive coordinator Bryan Villa found ways to use fewer players both ways has been a plus. Comeaux said now that defense unit has a new perspective too.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “Most of us have been here since the seventh grade. We’ve kind of started realizing how long we’ve all played together now that we’re seniors and we know it’s going to end soon.”
This won’t be the first time that No. 8 Parkview hosts No. 9 St. Michael (5-4) have seen each other. The teams scrimmaged in August, but Comeaux has no preconceived notions.
“We have to stop the run and the pass against them,” he said. “We scrimmaged but they had a few key players out with COVID. We’re expecting a different team now and are preparing for that.”