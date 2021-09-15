Marching band music blared at a high-decibel level on the Catholic High football practice field. Another presence loomed just as large.
“It hasn’t been the best day so far,” said Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. “You’ll hear that as you get closer.”
Coming off a rain-induced practice day in the gym, defensive coordinator Devin Ducote was vocal, animated and, at times, agitated.
The loud music was part of the window dressing for the 7 p.m. Friday game at No. 5 West Monroe (1-0). Ducote was not shy about addressing his concerns as the Bears attacked plays run by the scout team.
“What is your read,” Ducote asked at one point. “Do your job … that is all you have to do.”
About 30 minutes later, Ducote turned classroom teacher. The Bears reviewed plays on a film clip in a large meeting room. As he asked questions, players responded with answers based on the play they saw and the position they play.
During a short break, Ducote provided an analysis.
“This isn’t about me,” Ducote said. “It is not my defense, it is our defense. We (coaches and players) do this together. It all starts with the people here.
"Coach Simoneaux and I had a previous relationship. The administration and school staff are first class. And the kids are awesome. They’ve had good coaches before with Gabe (Fertitta) and Deuce (Harrison). This is about doing a few things differently."
The role Ducote plays is both pivotal and intriguing for the 2-0 Bears, who are ranked 20th nationally by MaxPreps and moved to No. 1 in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll this week.
Ducote’s route to Catholic was unconventional. The former Parkview Baptist star and Stephen F. Austin All-America spent last season as defensive coordinator at West Feliciana.
He resigned to become director of recruiting and player personnel for former Auburn Gus Malzahn at Central Florida. The seemed like the right call for a guy destined to become a college coach.
Ducote was an analyst for Malzahn at Auburn for three years and also had stints as a graduate assistant coach at both LSU and Kansas. Months later, he opted to join Simoneaux, another ex-Parkview player, who was building a staff at Catholic.
In a twist of fate, the previous Catholic defensive coordinator, Harrison, moved to West Feliciana.
Simoneaux refers to Ducote as a “rock star.” Defensive line coach Tom Bove lauds Ducote’s knowledge, work ethic and rapport with players.
The numbers, or the lack thereof for opposing offenses, tell their own tale. The Bears have outscored opponents 58-10 in two games and last week held reigning 5A champion Acadiana scoreless.
“Last year we were more of a chill team,” defensive lineman Josh Johnson said. “We move a lot faster and he demands we be more energetic on the field. (Ducote) always critiques us and pushes us to be better.”
West Monroe presents a special challenge. The Bears are 0-5 against the Rebels dating to the 1990s. Ducote reminds his defense that the Bears have to exceed West Monroe's physicality.
“Last year, we were a young defense with a lot of sophomores and juniors starting,” linebacker Jack Massey said. “(Ducote) is all about physicality and effort as a unit. We have taken it to a new level now. It shows on Friday nights.”