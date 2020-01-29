There was information in the form of staff and financial reports. But the open portion of Wednesday’s executive committee meeting that kicked off the annual LHSAA convention steered clear of hot-button topics, including multiple plans to address the select/nonselect split issue.
A final review of proposed constitutional changes that will be voted on by member principals Friday was done during a lengthy closed executive session for the committee. That sets the stage for an important series of workshops and meetings when the convention resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine will note changes to the agenda, including items that have been withdrawn, to open a 9:45 a.m. workshop that reviews the items up for a vote at 9 a.m. Friday.
Thursday’s schedule also includes the annual convention luncheon, individual class meetings for principals and a final executive committee session. Bonine acknowledged talk about the agenda by coaches and athletic directors on site Wednesday.
“I’ve had a few people talk to me today. It sounds like the interest level has ticked up a bit on the six-classification plan,” Bonine said. “The multiplier there could be a little misleading because we already have a 2.0 multiplier in place for single gender schools. Would you kick that up to a 3.0? That would be a logistical piece we have to talk about.
“Where would schools fall? From what I understand, there might be a motion that would give the executive director and the classification committees the ability to place schools in classes higher than the multiplier would. That is not something that is on the agenda now and would have to be amended from the floor.”
The six-classification plan Bonine referred to was submitted by North Vermilion principal Tommy Byler, a former member of the executive committee. It would allow for six football classifications and apply a 1.25 multiplier to the LHSAA’s select schools. There are other plans to address the split on the agenda, include one authored by the LHSAA.
Money matters
The executive committee received an audit report from its finance committee that met Wednesday morning.
Committee members were told that not only did the LHSAA pass its audit without issue, the organization has a 5-1 ratio of assets to liability due in the next 12 months.
The report for 2018-2019 included the fact that the 2018 Prep Classic football championships, which included nine title games, netted $60,000 more than in 2017.
Carley McCord scholarship
Director of communications and media relations Kate Adams announced that that LHSAA is adding its own Carley McCord Scholarship starting this spring.
Adams said $1,500 in scholarship awards will be distributed to deserving print, broadcast and digital media students. McCord, a St. Michael graduate who worked for multiple media outlets in Louisiana, died in a plane crash last month.
Live-streaming events
Adams also told the committee that the LHSAA is in the process of finalizing plans that will offer live streaming of all LHSAA championship events.
Two New Orleans-based groups, VSN Sports and Crescent City Sports, are set to live stream events not covered the NFHS live-streaming service.
LHSCA clinic dates
LHSCA Director Eric Held told the executive committee that plans for the LHSCA’s annual convention to return to Baton Rouge and Crowne Plaza are complete.
The LHSCA event is scheduled for July 20-22. The event was held in the Shreveport-Bossier City area the past two years.