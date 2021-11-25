Homer at White Castle
Class 1A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at WCHS
RECORDS: No. 2 Homer 9-2; No. 5 White Castle 5-5
LAST WEEK: Homer beat Northwood-Lena 46-6; White Castle beat LaSalle 41-40
PLAYERS TO WATCH: HOMER: QB Takeviuntae Kidd, Elyjay Curry; WHITE CASTLE: RB/CB Jacob Green, QB/S Hakeem Young, OT/DT Fred Villavaso, RB/LB Demarcus Favorite.
NOTEWORTHY: The teams meet for the second straight year in the quarterfinal round ... Homer won 18-13 last fall … White Castle was the 1A runner-up in 2019 and won an 1A prior to the select/nonselect split in 2010.
Lutcher at St. Martinville
Class 3A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at SMHS
RECORDS: No. 6 Lutcher 9-1; No. 3 St. Martinville 10-2
LAST WEEK: Lutcher beat Bogalusa 54-26; St. Martinville beat Iota 62-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: QB D’Wayne Winfield, RB Cleveland Parquette, WR/P Noah Detillier; ST. MARTINVILLE: QB Tanner Harrison, RB Steven Blanco, WR Harvey Broussard.
NOTEWORTHY: Two of the best dual threat QBs meet in Winfield and Harrison, each of whom has over 2,600 yards of offense … It is the second straight semifinal berth for St. Michael … Lutcher’s last 3A title was in 2016.
Madison Prep at Sterlington
Class 3A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at Sterlington
RECORDS: No. 8 Madison Prep 11-1; No. 1 Sterlington 12-0
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat St. James 33-10; Sterlington beat Westlake 51-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, DB/RB David Jones, OL/DL Ronald Harris, DL Quency Wiggins; STERLINGTON: QB Mason Lawhon, RB Trammell Colvin, WR John Barr.
NOTEWORTHY: Another 2016 connection — Sterlington beat MPA 28-27 in the 2A title game before both moved up to the 3A ranks … defending 3A champion MPA has won seven playoff games in a row.
St. Frederick vs. Southern Lab
Division IV semifinal
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: No. 14 St. Frederick (9-2) vs. No. 2 Southern Lab (9-2)
LAST WEEK: St. Frederick beat Vermilion Catholic 31-7; Southern Lab beat Metairie Park Country Day 39-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. FREDERICK: OL/DL Tyler Melna; SOUTHERN LAB: LB Shane Forman, QB Angelo Izzard, WR Darren Morris, DB/WR Herman Brister III.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Frederick is the lowest seed left on the Division IV playoff bracket …SLHS’ Douglas Thornton ran for 181 yards and two TDs in the quarterfinal victory over Country Day.
St. Paul’s vs. Catholic
Division I semifinal
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: No. 5 St. Paul’s (8-2) vs. No. 1 Catholic (10-1)
LAST WEEK: St. Paul’s beat Scotlandville 20-17; Catholic beat St. Augustine 42-35
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. PAUL’S: QB Grant Billson, RB Ben Knobloch; CATHOLIC: QB Daniel Beale, RB Tae Nicholas, DL Josh Johnson, DB Josh Wax.
NOTEWORTHY: The teams met in the quarterfinals two years ago with Catholic taking a 28-10 win … Grant Billson has passed for 893 yards for St. Paul’s … Nicholas ran for 252 yards last week and 893 yards on the season.
Vandebilt Catholic at University
Division II semifinal
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium/Boss Field
RECORDS: No. 6 Vandebilt (8-2), No. 2 University (11-0)
LAST WEEK: Vandebilt beat Loyola 31-24; University beat De La Salle 29-7.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: VANDEBILT CATHOLIC: RB Jaylon Coleman, LB Alexander Villavaso, QB Dominic Archila; UNIVERSITY: LB Harry Beacham, DL Nick Williams, QB Blake Abney, WR Jason Barnes Jr.
NOTEWORTHY: The Cubs beat VCHS 35-14 in the Division II quarterfinals two years ago … VCHS Freshman RB Jaylon Coleman ran for 324 yards and 4 TDs vs. St. Louis … UHS’ Abney has passed for 1,704 yards and 22 TDs.
West Feliciana at Church Point
Class 3A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at CPHS
RECORDS: No. 20 West Feliciana (7-5), No. 5 Church Point (12-0)
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana beat Iowa 35-27; Church Point beat Donaldsonville 35-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: RB Ja’Terrius Johnson, QB Joel Rogers, DL Ted Jackson, LB Delvin Whitaker; CHURCH POINT: RB Andy Briceno, RB Tylon Citizen, DL Jamarion Citizen.
NOTEWORTHY: The Saints are the lowest seed left on the Class 3A brackey … Rogers has over 1,600 yards passing for WFHS … Church Point’s Briceno had 127 rushing yards and three TDs last week.
West Monroe at Zachary
Class 5A quarterfinal
7 p.m. at ZHS
RECORDS: No. 9 West Monroe (8-3); No. 1 Zachary (12-0)
LAST WEEK: West Monroe beat Chalmette 49-7; Zachary beat East Ascension 24-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST MONROE: RB Caden Willism RB Rayshawn Pleasant, LB Tag Banks; ZACHARY: QB Eli Holstein, WR Charles Robertson, DT Ashton Freeman, LB Emuari Sibley.
NOTEWORTHY: It is the fourth time the teams have net since 2016 and the first played at Zachary … Holstein cracked the 2,000 yards passing plateau last week … WMHS’ Willis ran for 27 yards and three TDs last week.