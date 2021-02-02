BR.walkerzacharygirls.020321 HS 987.JPG
Walker's Caitlin Travis, center, fights Zachary's, from left, Aaliyah Martin, Tamia Patterson and Zoa Adams for control of the ball Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Zachary, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Plaquemine 68, Istrouma 44

Istrouma 10 14 12 8-44

Plaquemine 13 21 21 12-68

SCORING: ISTROUMA: C. Hardnett 19, D. Brown 10, M. Bland 9, J. Kaigler 4, G. Young 1; PLAQUEMINE: J. Calloway 16, L. Weary 14, K. Renell 10, Kam. Renell 9, S. Osbourne 8, A. Leneaux 4, R. James 2

3-POINT GOALS: ISTROUMA 3 (Bland 2, Hardnett); PLAQUEMINE 4 (Calloway 2, Weary, Kam. Renell)

Records: Plaquemine 13-8

Scotlandville 67, Jehovah-Jireh 58

Scotlandville 15 10 25 17-67

Jehovah-Jireh 6 20 15 17-58

SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald 26, Rayvon Smith 16, C’Zavian Teasett 11, Zaheem Jackson 10, John Hubbard 4; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John Paul Ricks 25, Brandon Harton 24, Cody West 8, Ahmon WIlliams 1

3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 5 (Mcdonald 4, Teasett); Jehovah-Jireh 1 (West)

Records: Jehovah Jireh 14-11

St. Michael 58, Northside 42

Northside 11 9 11 11-42

St. Michael 17 14 12 15-58

SCORING: NORTHSIDE: Moore 15, McCoy 9, Dugas 9, Harris 4, Thomas 3, Johnnie 2, Prejean 2; ST. MICHAEL: Igiede 19, Williams 16, Field s 10, Morris 5, Lee 3, McCarron 3, McAnally 2

3-POINT GOALS: NORTHSIDE 6 (Moore 3, Dugas 3); ST. MICHAEL 2 (Fields, McCarron)

Records: Northside 12-15; St. Michael 13-4

White Castle 78, West St. John 41

West St. John 8 9 14 10-41

White Castle 21 21 21 15-78

SCORING: WEST ST. JOHN: P. Bartholomew 18, J. Bernard 9, F. Young 6, K. Smith 5, C. Milton 3; WHITE CASTLE: J. Washington 21, K. Gales 10, K. Martin 9, R. Jackson 9, K. Landry 8, J. Green 6, J. Allen 6, H. Young 5, J. Riley 4

3-POINT GOALS: West St. John 2 (Smith, Milton); White Castle 6 (Washington 3, H. Young, Jackson, Martin)

Records: White Castle 15-7

Girls basketball

Zachary 40, Walker 37

Walker 4 14 11 8-37

Zachary 13 6 10 11-40

SCORING: WALKER: Caitlin Travis 17, Ja’Miya Vann 9, Lanie Miller 7, Aneace Scott 4; ZACHARY: Alissa O’Dell 12, Kali Howard 10, Aaliyah Martin 8, Zoa Adams 5, Cairah Green 3, Tamia Patterson 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Zachary 1 (Green)

Records: Zachary 18-7; Walker 25-3

