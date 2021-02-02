Boys basketball
Plaquemine 68, Istrouma 44
Istrouma 10 14 12 8-44
Plaquemine 13 21 21 12-68
SCORING: ISTROUMA: C. Hardnett 19, D. Brown 10, M. Bland 9, J. Kaigler 4, G. Young 1; PLAQUEMINE: J. Calloway 16, L. Weary 14, K. Renell 10, Kam. Renell 9, S. Osbourne 8, A. Leneaux 4, R. James 2
3-POINT GOALS: ISTROUMA 3 (Bland 2, Hardnett); PLAQUEMINE 4 (Calloway 2, Weary, Kam. Renell)
Records: Plaquemine 13-8
Scotlandville 67, Jehovah-Jireh 58
Scotlandville 15 10 25 17-67
Jehovah-Jireh 6 20 15 17-58
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald 26, Rayvon Smith 16, C’Zavian Teasett 11, Zaheem Jackson 10, John Hubbard 4; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John Paul Ricks 25, Brandon Harton 24, Cody West 8, Ahmon WIlliams 1
3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 5 (Mcdonald 4, Teasett); Jehovah-Jireh 1 (West)
Records: Jehovah Jireh 14-11
St. Michael 58, Northside 42
Northside 11 9 11 11-42
St. Michael 17 14 12 15-58
SCORING: NORTHSIDE: Moore 15, McCoy 9, Dugas 9, Harris 4, Thomas 3, Johnnie 2, Prejean 2; ST. MICHAEL: Igiede 19, Williams 16, Field s 10, Morris 5, Lee 3, McCarron 3, McAnally 2
3-POINT GOALS: NORTHSIDE 6 (Moore 3, Dugas 3); ST. MICHAEL 2 (Fields, McCarron)
Records: Northside 12-15; St. Michael 13-4
White Castle 78, West St. John 41
West St. John 8 9 14 10-41
White Castle 21 21 21 15-78
SCORING: WEST ST. JOHN: P. Bartholomew 18, J. Bernard 9, F. Young 6, K. Smith 5, C. Milton 3; WHITE CASTLE: J. Washington 21, K. Gales 10, K. Martin 9, R. Jackson 9, K. Landry 8, J. Green 6, J. Allen 6, H. Young 5, J. Riley 4
3-POINT GOALS: West St. John 2 (Smith, Milton); White Castle 6 (Washington 3, H. Young, Jackson, Martin)
Records: White Castle 15-7
Girls basketball
Zachary 40, Walker 37
Walker 4 14 11 8-37
Zachary 13 6 10 11-40
SCORING: WALKER: Caitlin Travis 17, Ja’Miya Vann 9, Lanie Miller 7, Aneace Scott 4; ZACHARY: Alissa O’Dell 12, Kali Howard 10, Aaliyah Martin 8, Zoa Adams 5, Cairah Green 3, Tamia Patterson 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Zachary 1 (Green)
Records: Zachary 18-7; Walker 25-3