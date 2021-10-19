Ever had a headache you have trouble getting rid of? Madison Prep post player Percy Daniels can relate. His solution — opting to commit to Seton Hall — was unorthodox and effective.
The 6-foot-9 ½ Daniels committed to the Pirates over the weekend, choosing the New Jersey-based school over one much closer to home — Tulane.
“I thought about it so much that I gave myself a headache,” Daniels said. “It was all I thought about for days. Two great schools … one real close to home and other far away.
“I really loved the atmosphere there. I like the team, the school, being in New Jersey and then the chance to play in the Big East. Those factors made a difference.”
Daniels averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots as s junior to help the Chargers win the Class 3A title last March. He was rated as Louisiana’s No. 3 player in the class of 2022 by 247sports.
Why decide now? Daniels said he plans to sign during the NCAA’s early signing period next month, which offers the chance to focus on his senior season.
“I feel very real good about this team and our goal is to win another state title,” Daniels said. “I’ve been working a lot on my game and being able to play facing the basket. I want to show people that I can do those things. More important is winning a title.”
Wiggins ceremony Wednesday
One of Daniels’ basketball teammates, 6-6 Quency Wiggins, is set to add something new to his football resume Wednesday.
Wiggins, one of Louisiana’s top defensive linemen, will receive his invitation and jersey to play in the East vs. West All-American Bowl during a ceremony set for 9 a.m. at the school. The game is set for January in San Antonio.
This is the second varsity football season for Wiggins, who also is a post player for the Chargers.