Boys
Wednesday
Tournament
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament
At Lee
McKinley vs. Friendship Capitol, 1:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy, 3 p.m.
Lee vs. Northeast, 4:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Tara vs. Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Tournaments
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament
At Lee
Consolation bracket games at noon and 1:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks-Mentorship winner vs. Lee-Northeast winner, 3 p.m.
Zachary-Woodlawn winner vs. Belaire, 4:30 p.m.
Tara-Baker winner vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
McKinley-Capitol winner vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.
47th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
West Feliciana vs. Mandeville, 3:30 p.m.
Lakeshore vs. Holy Cross, 4:45 p.m.
Central vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Albany, 7:15 p.m.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
East Iberville vs. Loranger, 4 p.m.
David Thibodaux vs. Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. St. James, 7 p.m.
White Castle vs. Helen Cox, 8:30 p.m.
Red Stick Classic
At Catholic
St. Charles Catholic vs. Livonia, 3:30 p.m.
De La Salle vs. Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Runnels vs. Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Port Allen, 8 p.m.
Friday
Christ Episcopal vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
The Church Academy at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Tournaments
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament
At Lee
Consolation bracket games at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30
47th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Northlake Christian vs. West Feliciana, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Mandeville, 4:45 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore vs. Central, 7:15 p.m.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
Consolation bracket games, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Red Stick Classic
At Catholic
Consolation bracket games at 3:30 p.m. and 5
Semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Tournaments
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament
At Lee
Consolation bracket games at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
47th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
West Feliciana vs. Holy Cross, noon
Mandeville vs. Episcopal, 1:15 p.m.
Central vs. Northlake Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Albany vs. Lakeshore, 3:45 p.m.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
Consolation final, 4 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Red Stick Classic
At Catholic
Consolation bracket games at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Third-place game, 6:30 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Tournaments
Lady Panther Invitational
At Brusly
Baker vs. Livonia, 9 a.m.
Glen Oaks vs. St. Martinville, 10:30 a.m.
Brusly vs. Northeast, noon
West Feliciana vs. Port Allen, 1:30 p.m.
47th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Episcopal vs. Central Lafourche, 9 a.m.
Dunham vs. Mentorship Academy, 10:30 a.m.
Zachary vs. Lake Arthur, noon
Doyle vs. Dominican 1:30 p.m.
Loranger vs. McKinley, 3 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Tournaments
Lady Panther Invitational
At Brusly
Consolation bracket games at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m.
47th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Mentorship vs. Episcopal, 9 a.m.
Doyle vs. McKinley, 10:30 a.m.
Dunham vs. Dominican, noon
Zachary vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Arthur vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.
Dunham vs. Central Lafourche, 4:30 p.m.
Dominican vs. Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Loranger vs. Plaquemine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Tournament
Lady Panther Invitational
At Brusly
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, noon
Championship game, 1:30 p.m.