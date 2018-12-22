br.glenoaksbroadmoor.121918 HS 714.JPG
Glen Oaks' James Weathers (1) drives the ball past Broadmoor defender Donald Jones (15), Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

Wednesday

Tournament

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament

At Lee

McKinley vs. Friendship Capitol, 1:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy, 3 p.m.

Lee vs. Northeast, 4:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Tara vs. Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Tournaments

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament

At Lee

Consolation bracket games at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks-Mentorship winner vs. Lee-Northeast winner, 3 p.m.

Zachary-Woodlawn winner vs. Belaire, 4:30 p.m.

Tara-Baker winner vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

McKinley-Capitol winner vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.

47th Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

West Feliciana vs. Mandeville, 3:30 p.m.

Lakeshore vs. Holy Cross, 4:45 p.m.

Central vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian vs. Albany, 7:15 p.m.

Green Devil Classic

At Plaquemine

East Iberville vs. Loranger, 4 p.m.

David Thibodaux vs. Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.

Plaquemine vs. St. James, 7 p.m.

White Castle vs. Helen Cox, 8:30 p.m.

Red Stick Classic

At Catholic

St. Charles Catholic vs. Livonia, 3:30 p.m.

De La Salle vs. Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Runnels vs. Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Port Allen, 8 p.m.

Friday

Christ Episcopal vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

The Church Academy at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Tournaments

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament

At Lee

Consolation bracket games at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30

47th Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

Northlake Christian vs. West Feliciana, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Mandeville, 4:45 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore vs. Central, 7:15 p.m.

Green Devil Classic

At Plaquemine

Consolation bracket games, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Red Stick Classic

At Catholic

Consolation bracket games at 3:30 p.m. and 5

Semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Tournaments

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament

At Lee

Consolation bracket games at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

47th Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

West Feliciana vs. Holy Cross, noon

Mandeville vs. Episcopal, 1:15 p.m.

Central vs. Northlake Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Albany vs. Lakeshore, 3:45 p.m.

Green Devil Classic

At Plaquemine

Consolation final, 4 p.m.

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Red Stick Classic

At Catholic

Consolation bracket games at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Third-place game, 6:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Tournaments

Lady Panther Invitational

At Brusly

Baker vs. Livonia, 9 a.m.

Glen Oaks vs. St. Martinville, 10:30 a.m.

Brusly vs. Northeast, noon

West Feliciana vs. Port Allen, 1:30 p.m.

47th Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

Episcopal vs. Central Lafourche, 9 a.m.

Dunham vs. Mentorship Academy, 10:30 a.m.

Zachary vs. Lake Arthur, noon

Doyle vs. Dominican 1:30 p.m.

Loranger vs. McKinley, 3 p.m.

Plaquemine vs. Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Tournaments

Lady Panther Invitational

At Brusly

Consolation bracket games at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m.

47th Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

Mentorship vs. Episcopal, 9 a.m.

Doyle vs. McKinley, 10:30 a.m.

Dunham vs. Dominican, noon

Zachary vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Arthur vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.

Dunham vs. Central Lafourche, 4:30 p.m.

Dominican vs. Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Loranger vs. Plaquemine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tournament

Lady Panther Invitational

At Brusly

Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, noon

Championship game, 1:30 p.m.

