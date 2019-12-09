Sometimes depending on your quarterback can be as scary as trusting a teenager with the family car. St. James coach Robert Valdez knows the feeling, but thanks to the play of senior quarterback Shamar Smith, the Wildcats haven’t had any mayhem to deal with this season.
“The quarterback has to be a field general,” Valdez said. “He has to be the one that you give the keys of the Cadillac to. You let him drive it because you’re not worried about him wrecking it.”
Smith, a three-year starter, showed reliable driving skills Friday. Top-seeded St. James rallied from its first second-half deficit of the season to turn back No. 12 Union Paris, 25-14 and advance to the Class 3A state title game.
Smith passed for 213 yards and two touchdown, and ran for 70 yards and two more touchdowns.
The production validated Valdez’s faith in Smit, and helped advance the Wildcats to their first championship game appearance since 2015. St. James will play No. 23 Jennings at 7 p.m. Friday in the Superdome, where it will be trying to win its first title since 1979.
The key to winning the game for St. James will likely be Smith, who plays in an offense tailored to fit his abilities.
“Everything that we have is pretty much built around Shamar’s athletic ability,” Valdez said. “It's his ability to run the ball, to throw the ball, to make reads and checks. So we’ve basically set him up with a team that we feel is best for us and gives us an opportunity to win and be successful.”
Smith, who is committed to Texas-San Antonio as a wide receiver/kick returner, got his first taste of playing quarterback at the varsity level as a sophomore. The starting spot opened up after ad injury, and he helped guide the Wildcats to an 8-2 regular season and a quarterfinal playoff run.
“(The experience) helped me a lot as far as being a leader,” Smith said. “I had to learn the small things and see how they were running the program. It's helped me read coverages and learn how the game goes.”
Against Union Parish, his experience translated into big plays when the Wildcats needed them. Eight of his 24 passes resulted in first downs while two others went for touchdowns. When he ran the ball, he accounted for six first downs, along with another pair of touchdowns.
“I have a lot of confidence,” Smith said. “(Union Parish) tried to blitz us, but we made some adjustments on the sideline. … I’ve been telling (teammates) if they do their job we can win state. But we have to stay humble.”
In Jennings, St. James will face a team that has won all four of its playoff games against higher seeded teams with three of those coming on the road.
“They’ve really taken the underdog mantra to heart so this is not going to be like playing a typical 23 seed,” Valdez said. “We’re playing against a team that is determined to prove everybody wrong. “