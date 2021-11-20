1, SPLIT CHAMPIONSHIPS, SPLIT WEEKS: This week is the semifinal round for select schools and quarterfinal round for nonselect schools. Finals for select Divisions I-III are set for Dec. 4 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Nonselect schools play in the Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome Dec. 10-11. Select Divisions II-IV play at UL’s Cajun Field Dec. 11.
2, WEST MONROE-ZACHARY IV: Everyone remembers the 2018 Class 5A title game Zachary won 27-24. However, the top-seeded Broncos (12-0) and No. 9 Rebels (8-3) met two other times deep in the playoffs. In 2017, Zachary won a semifinal game 29-27. In 2016, West Monroe took a 35-14 semifinal win.
3, SAME TEAMS, DIFFERENT CLASS: No. 8 Madison Prep (11-1) travels to the Monroe area to take on No. 1 Sterlington (12-0) in Class 3A quarterfinal action Friday. The teams met in the 2A title game in 2016 with Sterlington notching a 28-27 win.
4, SAINTS WANT TO PARTY LIKE IT’S 2017: Four years ago, West Feliciana marched all the way to New Orleans and won the Class 3A title. Second-year coach Hudson Fuller’s Saints (7-5) are seeded No. 20 and upended No. 4 Iowa Friday. They travel to play No. 5 Church Point (12-0).
5, BULLDOGS BACK IN QUARTERFINALS: Like WFHS, sixth-seeded Lutcher (9-1) is in the quarterfinals again, too. The Bulldogs last won a 3A title in 2016. They travel to No. 3 St. Martinville (10-2).
6, A NO. 10 AND A 10TH ANNIVERSARY QUEST: White Castle (5-5) is the 10th seed and hosts No. 2 Homer (9-3) for a Class 1A quarterfinal. The Bulldogs were the 1A runners-up just two years ago. But in 2011, the WCHS beat Ouachita Christian to win a title.
7, KITTENS SEEK BREAKTHROUGH: Second-seeded Southern Lab has not been able to get past the Division IV semifinals since 2016. The Kittens (9-2) host No. 14 St. Frederick (9-2) looking to end a four-year drought.
8, WOLVES AND BEARS, OH MY: With only 11 teams in Division I select, teams play each other often. Catholic and St. Paul’s last met in 2019 playoffs with the Bears winning 28-10, according to CHS statistician David Butler.
9, UNFAMILIAR FOES: The mash up that is Division II select has Class 4A and 3A teams, making for some diverse matchups. Class 4A St. Thomas More takes on 3A E.D. White in one semifinal, while 3A U-High meets 4A Vandebilt in the other.
10, EXTRA POINTS: And speaking of Vandebilt, the Terriers' coach, Tommy Minton, has the most career wins among coaches a local team will face this week with 218 … Steven Ensminger Jr., son of the former LSU QB and Tiger offensive coordinator, is OC at Ruston, which OC at Ruston, which plays Destrehan in the 5A quarterfinals.