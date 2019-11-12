Dutchtown High running back Dylan Sampson got valuable taste of varsity experience during his freshman and it paid big dividends. There was no sophomore jinx for Sampson, who leads all Baton Rouge area rushers.
Sampson's play has helped earned the 13th-seeded Griffins (8-2) a Class 5A first-round playoff home game. Dutchtown hosts No. 20 Ruston (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“He has all the tools for a running back,” Dutchtown head coach Guy Mistretta said. “He has the speed, size and vision to get through those holes.”
With the help of a big and experienced offensive line, the 5-foot-8, 155-pound Sampson has run his way to 1,569 yards and 21 touchdowns with an average of 12.25 yards per carry. He has scored 134 points for the Griffins.
“We’ve always been a run-based team,” Sampson said. “The offensive line is blocking the right people and opening up the holes. They make it easy for me to continue to do the work I need to do. Coach is calling the right plays and those guys are blocking.”
Sampson has made a seamless transition from freshmen/JV to varsity football and both he and Mistretta credited his time of varsity experience sharing carries last year as a factor in his stellar production this season.
“He got a little taste of it last year, so he was prepared for this year,” Mistretta said. “He also split carries early this season with Blayden Louis, so there wasn’t pressure on him.”
The speed of the varsity game was something Sampson said was the biggest adjustment. He said his combination of dynamic attributes has led to his success.
“I’m a dynamic runner, but more to the speed side,” Sampson said. “I’m not the biggest back, but it’s hard to bring me down.”
According to Sampson, his most prolific game came in Dutchtown’s 39-31 win over St. Amant on Nov. 1.
“The stats were good, but I felt like I was running really good all night,” Sampson recalled. “I had four touchdowns and over 100 yards and averaged eight yards per carry.”
Sampson has also flashed an ability to catch passes. He hauled in 14 passes for 202 yards. He also returned a kick for a score. His receiving chops make him similar to the pro running back Sampson said he models his game after.
“Alvin Kamara,” Sampson said. “There’s not a lot of running backs who can do what he does. When he first came into the league, I tried to study everything he did and his running style.”
There is more to Sampson than just fans see on the field. Mistretta said Sampson’s personality is infectious and he complimented the sophomore for providing a different kind of leadership style.
“He’s not a vocal leader, but he’s friends with every single player on the team,” the coach said. “He’s very likable.”