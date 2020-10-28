Until this week, only one Baton Rouge team had its season impacted by COVID-19 outbreak. Now the number is two.
Dutchtown High School football coach Guy Mistretta sent a Wednesday afternoon email statement which announced the cancelation of his team’s District 5-5A Thursday game against East Ascension because of positive cases within the Dutchtown team.
“The football game scheduled between Dutchtown High School and East Ascension High School on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, is canceled due to individuals impacted by COVID-19 in the DTHS football program,” the email stated. “We will continue to follow all the guidelines issued by LHSAA and health officials for responding to confirmed positive cases and following the prescribed guidelines that require quarantining close contacts.
“We have always recognized that the guidelines for identifying and quarantining close contacts had the potential to result in canceled contests. We understand this will cause some disappointment and thank everyone involved for their cooperation in helping us follow the required guidelines. We look forward to those who are impacted returning soon and continuing the season.”
Mistretta said he could not elaborate on the statement submitted by email.
Not long after Mistretta’s email was released, East Ascension coach Darnell Lee began talks to add C.E. Byrd of Shreveport this week. Like East Ascension, Byrd lost its Week 5 game because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The two schools had not reached an agreement as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Woodlawn, another District 5-5A team, missed the first two weeks of the season with COVID-19 issues.
Mentorship-Madison Prep postponed
Friday's District 7-3A game between Mentorship Academy and Madison Prep has been postponed until sometime in November due to an unusual COVID-19 situation that did not involve positive tests at either school. The game was supposed to be played at Olympia Stadium.
MPA principal Alisa Welsh said she opted to put the school's 600 high school students back on virtual learning until Nov. 9 as a precaution after COVID-19 positive tests at the school's stand alone administrative offices located on Florida Blvd. Welsh said no students or staff at her school or the affiliated CSAL middle school or elementary located on Madison Ave. had reports of positive tests. She said the MPA sports teams are allowed to practice.
"I'll be honest with you, COVID scares me and we will take every precaution," Welsh said. "Our students and faculty have gotten very good at virtual learning. This was a decision that our superintendent and parents agreed with."
However, East Baton Rouge School System opted against having Mentorship play the game this week. Welsh said the game will be played at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Volleyball contests rescheduled
Hurricane Zeta's impact on the Baton Rouge area prompted several volleyball games scheduled for Wednesday to be rescheduled.
Dutchtown at East Ascension, Baton Rouge High at University, East Iberville at Ascension Catholic and Istrouma at Zachary will now be played Thursday. Mandeville at St. Joseph's Academy and West Feliciana vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle School were moved to Friday.