Senior defensive back Jordan Roberson made sure The Dunham School kept Episcopal out of the end zone with his second interception of the game in the fourth quarter.
Roberson missed more than half the season with an injury, but forced three turnovers as Dunham defeated Episcopal 42-0 at EHS on Friday night to claim its second straight District 8-2A championship.
It was Dunham’s fourth shutout of the season.
“I was just trying to help my team out,” said Roberson, who plays opposite LSU football commitment Derek Stingley and also recovered a fumble.
Episcopal was at least trying to break up the shutout when it drove inside the red zone in the fourth quarter against Dunham's second-team defense. Following a holding call, the Knights were forced to pass and Roberson snagged a Cruz Crawford pass.
“I saw their quarterback roll out, and I just went up and got it,” said Roberson, who has four interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season. “We had a good game plan for their running game, too.”
Dunham (9-0, 6-0) recorded its second undefeated regular season (1993 was the other) in school history. It was Dunham's third straight win over Episcopal.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “The guys will always be able to talk about the undefeated season at reunions. This is a special season, and it’s the first time we’ve been back-to-back district champs.”
Episcopal (6-4, 4-2) got 78 yards rushing on 10 carries from Brandon Garrido and 58 yards on 17 carries from Austin Jemison.
“Dunham was the better team tonight,” EHS coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Dunham has a lot of weapons, and their offensive line is pretty talented as well. I wish them luck in the playoffs. We’ll start 0-0 in the playoffs. From Week 1 to 10 we’ve improved a lot this year.”
Treylan Mouton rushed for three touchdowns for Dunham. The bruising senior scored on runs of 30, 19 and 29 yards. He had 13 carries for 123 yards.
Dunham quarterback Reed Godbery completed 12 of 17 passes for 243 yards. Godbery tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Stingley in the second quarter and added a 4-yard rushing TD with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Dunham even got a special touchdown when junior Cobin Leindecker, who was playing with a broken hand, tossed his first career touchdown pass. Leindecker took a direct snap and tossed a 2-yard pass to Rhett Guidry that put the Tigers up 21-0 late in the first half.
Dunham drove 51 yards in four plays to open the game. Mouton scored on a 30-yard run with 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Episcopal’s best drive came in the final two minutes of the first half. Dunham was penalized 15 yards for kick interference on an onside kickoff. The Knights took over at the 41-yard line. EHS quarterback Dylan Mehrotra rushed for a first down to set up first-and-goal at the 9. Mehrotra was sacked twice, including one by BJ Lewis to end the half.
Roberson had a first-quarter interception.
Devin Taylor had four receptions for 51 yards for Dunham. Stingley had two catches for 70 yards. Nicholas Cambias had four receptions for 57 yards.
Senior Ethan Massengale had two sacks for EHS.