Perfection in sports is often so hard to attain. Some fans believe it has mystical qualities.
Zachary High football coach David Brewerton believes other qualities factored into his team’s 15-0 record and its fourth LHSAA Class 5A title in seven seasons.
What made this Broncos football team the one that achieved perfection? Let Brewerton explain the story behind a Zachary football team that is now The Advocate’s 2022 Boys Team of the Year.
“If there was one thing I think our kids got out of the pandemic and 2020 season, it was this: It gave them the desire and willingness to just be thankful for every single day,” Brewerton said. “Practices are not always fun. But I think they cherished every day together and never wanted that to end.
“I think that, along with the great senior leadership we had, is part of the reason the season lasted so long for us. They truly believed they can find a way to win. Every single week, they kept believing in each other, and they got it done. And that’s powerful.”
The seeds for success were planted after a quarterfinal loss in 2020. Zachary was not the preseason favorite in Class 5A last fall.
It took a few weeks for the Broncos to ascend to the top of the LHSAA’s Class 5A power ratings and Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A polls. Once Zachary was on top, however, little changed, despite playoff challenges from West Monroe and Destrehan.
Sure, quarterback Eli Holstein accounted for 3,228 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. But the grit of the Broncos defense came into play time after time, including a 28-20 win over Ponchatoula in the title game.
Zachary’s defense thwarted three Green Wave possessions in the red zone in the second half to secure another 5A title.
“This group made it easy to coach because they wanted to be together so much,” Brewerton said. “That does not happen every year.”
Team of the Year Finalist
Dutchtown soccer
Though their season did not end with an LHSAA title, the 10th-seeded Griffins earned respect across the state by advancing to a soccer title game for the first time in school history. The Griffins, who finished 13-5-5 overall, lost to local rival Catholic High in the Division I title game. Dutchtown tallied three road wins in the playoffs, two of which were over traditional powers Jesuit and St. Paul’s.
Team of the Year Finalist
Madison Prep Basketball
The Chargers were once again among Baton Rouge’s elite teams all season. Top-seeded Madison Prep dominated the Class 3A competition in impressive fashion, including a semifinal win over Donaldsonville, followed by a 57-38 victory over Wossman in the title game. It was the second straight 3A title for the Chargers (29-6), who have won eight titles in four different LHSAA classifications over the past decade.