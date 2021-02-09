WALKER — Perhaps the only thing tougher than pinning down Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. after a catch has been finding out which college he would choose.

The four-star prospect has kept a low profile, never committing to a college like many others in the Class of 2021 during the recruiting process.

That changed Tuesday afternoon when Thomas announced his decision and signed with LSU during a ceremony held in the school’s gym.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Thomas had listed three SEC schools, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M, as his finalists. Thomas is Louisiana’s No. 4 prospect in Class of 2021 and is ranked No. 88 nationally overall and No. 13 among wide receivers, according to 247 sports.

A two-time All-Metro selection by The Advocate and a two-time honorable mention all-state pick by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, Thomas finished his senior season with 30 catches for 507 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before making his mark in three high school football seasons at Walker, Thomas helped the Wildcats win their first LHSAA basketball title.

Thomas was voted the Class 5A title-game MVP as a freshman as Walker beat Landry-Walker 62-57 in overtime to win the title.