Ellender at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: Ellender 3-3; Dutchtown 4-1.
LAST WEEK: Ellender lost to Assumption 32-28; Dutchtown beat McKinley 42-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ELLENDER: QB Ryan Williams, RB Tyshaun Hester, WR O’Ryan James, LB Daviante Scott; DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, TE Caleb Ickes, DT Joseph Johnson, LB Chris Washington.
NOTEWORTHY: A COVID-19 generated matchup for the Griffins (St. Amant) and Ellender (South Laforuche), who lost district opponents … Ellender’s Hester is a Nicholls commitment, while Dutchtown’s Sampson leads area 5A/4A rushers with 759 yards and 8 TDs
Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: Madison Prep 4-1, 3-1 in District 7-3A; Parkview 5-1, 4-1
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep lost to University 28-12; Parkview beat Brusly 44-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, DB/WR Tyrell Raby, WR/DB Marlon Smart; PARKVIEW: QB Roman Mula, RB/LB Isaac Ponder, WR/DB Andre Haynes.
NOTEWORTHY: PBS brings a three-game winning streak into a crucial district game that matches two of the top QBs in the district in Mula and Chriss, who have combined to pass for over 1,500 yards and 24 TDs … the Chargers dropped three spots in the statewide rankings after losing to U-High last week.
Pineville at Live Oak
7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson
RECORDS: Pineville 2-2; Live Oak 4-2
LAST WEEK: Port Allen did not play; Dunham beat
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PINEVILLE: QB Nate Dardar, RB/WR Andrew Frazier, S/LB Jaylin Brown, S Chris Holmes; LIVE OAK: RB/S TJ Magee, WR/DB CJ Davis, OT Nathan Curtis, DE Kyle Kitto.
NOTEWORTHY: LOHS (Scotlandville) and Pineville (West Monroe) each had their Week 7 opponents cancel with COVID-19 issues … LOHS has won two straight and is led by Daylen Lee, who has 355 rushing yards and 6 TDs.
Port Allen vs. Dunham
7 p.m. at Dunham’s Chapel in the Oaks Stadium
RECORDS: Port Allen 4-1, 2-0 in District 8-2A; Dunham 2-3, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Port Allen did not play; Dunham beat
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: WR/DB Peyton Smith, RB/Db Stephen Springer, OL/DL Lucas Roux, OL/LB Wyndel Watkins; DUNHAM: DE Connor Boldt, TE/LB Matthew Weiner, RB Jake Ledet, OL Jonathan Crump.
NOTEWORTHY: Pivotal District 8-2A game for both teams … A win would likely put Port Allen in a Week 8 game a title-game deciding season finale vs. fifth-ranked Episcopal next week … Injuries have forced Dunham to shuffle its lineup all season.
Southern Lab at Central Private
7 p.m. at Central Private
RECORDS: Southern Lab 3-1, 1-0 in District 6-1A; Central Private 2-4, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat Thrive Academy 60-0; Central Private lost to Livonia 18-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: DB/RB Shawn Bates, RB Lutrell Pruitt, QB Angelo Izzard; CENTRAL PRIVATE: LB/TE Rhett Richard, QB Nash Templet, DB/RB Reese Dean, DB/RB Cody Sharpe.
NOTEWORTHY: Key district games for both teams as they look to earn playoff spots in Division IV select … CPS is on the outside looking in at No. 20 in the most recent power ratings posted by the LHSAA.
Walker at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Walker 1-5, 1-2 in District 4-5A; Denham Springs 0-6, 0-3
LAST WEEK: Walker lost to Central 34-28; Denham Springs lost to Live Oak 38-31
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: QB Hunter Bethel, WR Jacory Thomas, DL Sam Hoover, LB Dane Carpenter; DENHAM SPRINGS: C Ford McDaniel, WR Cam’Ron Eirick, LB Jude Horne, LB Hayden Rushing.
NOTEWORTHY: This Livingston Parish rivalry is not what fans for either team anticipated … WHS recently learned it had to forfeit a game due to an academic miscalculation on two reserves … Walker senior WR Brian Thomas Jr. and DSHS sophomore QB Reese Mooney are high profile recruits.