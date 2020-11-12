BR.westgatedenham.101620.02.jpg
Denham Springs’ quarterback Reese Mooney looks for an open teammate against Westgate during the match up held at Denham Springs High on Thursday.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Ellender at Dutchtown

7 p.m. at DHS

RECORDS: Ellender 3-3; Dutchtown 4-1.

LAST WEEK: Ellender lost to Assumption 32-28; Dutchtown beat McKinley 42-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ELLENDER: QB Ryan Williams, RB Tyshaun Hester, WR O’Ryan James, LB Daviante Scott; DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, TE Caleb Ickes, DT Joseph Johnson, LB Chris Washington.

NOTEWORTHY: A COVID-19 generated matchup for the Griffins (St. Amant) and Ellender (South Laforuche), who lost district opponents …  Ellender’s Hester is a Nicholls commitment, while Dutchtown’s Sampson leads area 5A/4A rushers with 759 yards and 8 TDs

Madison Prep at Parkview Baptist

7 p.m. at PBS

RECORDS: Madison Prep 4-1, 3-1 in District 7-3A; Parkview 5-1, 4-1

LAST WEEK: Madison Prep lost to University 28-12; Parkview beat Brusly 44-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, DB/WR Tyrell Raby, WR/DB Marlon Smart; PARKVIEW: QB Roman Mula, RB/LB Isaac Ponder, WR/DB Andre Haynes.

NOTEWORTHY: PBS brings a three-game winning streak into a crucial district game that matches two of the top QBs in the district in Mula and Chriss, who have combined to pass for over 1,500 yards and 24 TDs … the Chargers dropped three spots in the statewide rankings after losing to U-High last week.

Pineville at Live Oak

7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson

RECORDS: Pineville 2-2; Live Oak 4-2

LAST WEEK: Port Allen did not play; Dunham beat

PLAYERS TO WATCH: PINEVILLE: QB Nate Dardar, RB/WR Andrew Frazier, S/LB Jaylin Brown, S Chris Holmes; LIVE OAK: RB/S TJ Magee, WR/DB CJ Davis, OT Nathan Curtis, DE Kyle Kitto.

NOTEWORTHY: LOHS (Scotlandville) and Pineville (West Monroe) each had their Week 7 opponents cancel with COVID-19 issues … LOHS has won two straight and is led by Daylen Lee, who has 355 rushing yards and 6 TDs.

Port Allen vs. Dunham

7 p.m. at Dunham’s Chapel in the Oaks Stadium

RECORDS: Port Allen 4-1, 2-0 in District 8-2A; Dunham 2-3, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Port Allen did not play; Dunham beat

PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: WR/DB Peyton Smith, RB/Db Stephen Springer, OL/DL Lucas Roux, OL/LB Wyndel Watkins; DUNHAM: DE Connor Boldt, TE/LB Matthew Weiner, RB Jake Ledet, OL Jonathan Crump.

NOTEWORTHY: Pivotal District 8-2A game for both teams … A win would likely put Port Allen in a Week 8 game a title-game deciding season finale vs. fifth-ranked Episcopal next week … Injuries have forced Dunham to shuffle its lineup all season.

Southern Lab at Central Private

7 p.m. at Central Private

RECORDS: Southern Lab 3-1, 1-0 in District 6-1A; Central Private 2-4, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat Thrive Academy 60-0; Central Private lost to Livonia 18-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: DB/RB Shawn Bates, RB Lutrell Pruitt, QB Angelo Izzard; CENTRAL PRIVATE: LB/TE Rhett Richard, QB Nash Templet, DB/RB Reese Dean, DB/RB Cody Sharpe.

NOTEWORTHY: Key district games for both teams as they look to earn playoff spots in Division IV select … CPS is on the outside looking in at No. 20 in the most recent power ratings posted by the LHSAA.

Walker at Denham Springs

7 p.m. at DSHS

RECORDS: Walker 1-5, 1-2 in District 4-5A; Denham Springs 0-6, 0-3

LAST WEEK: Walker lost to Central 34-28; Denham Springs lost to Live Oak 38-31

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: QB Hunter Bethel, WR Jacory Thomas, DL Sam Hoover, LB Dane Carpenter; DENHAM SPRINGS: C Ford McDaniel, WR Cam’Ron Eirick, LB Jude Horne, LB Hayden Rushing.

NOTEWORTHY: This Livingston Parish rivalry is not what fans for either team anticipated … WHS recently learned it had to forfeit a game due to an academic miscalculation on two reserves … Walker senior WR Brian Thomas Jr. and DSHS sophomore QB Reese Mooney are high profile recruits.

