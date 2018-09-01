BR.dutchtowncentral.092316 HS 059.JPG
Dutchtown head coach Patrick Ricks coaches against Central, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, at Central High School in Central.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Times list include subvarsity contests.

Tuesday

Live Oak at Brusly, 4 p.m.

Lakeshore at East Ascension, 4 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Michael, 4 p.m.

University at Baton Rouge High, 4 p.m.

Madison Prep at West Feliciana, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Baker at Baker Middle School, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Northeast, 5 p.m.

False River Academy at Runnels, 5 p.m.

Friendship Capitol at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Tara, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at The Church Academy, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Zachary at Madison Prep, 4 p.m.

Brusly at Plaquemine, 4 p.m.

Tara at The Brighton School, 5 p.m.

Baker at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.

Central at The Dunham School, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Livonia, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at St. John, 5 p.m.

Lee at University, 5 p.m.

False River at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Parkview Baptist at Brighton, 4 p.m.

West Feliciana at Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Zachary at Woodlawn, 4 p.m.

Church Academy at Lee, 4 p.m.

St. John at Baton Rouge High, 5 p.m.

Runnels at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

False River at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Baker at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

White Castle at Scotlandville, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Charter at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Walker, 5 p.m.

Tournament

Dutchtown tournament

Pool play

At Team Sportsplex

4 p.m.: Ascension Catholic vs. Parkview Baptist, Lakeshore vs. St. Michael

4:30 p.m.: Central vs. Live Oak, Dunham vs. East Ascension

5 p.m.: Denham Springs vs. Parkview, St. Michael vs. False River

5:30 p.m.: Country Day vs. Live Oak, Covington vs. Dunham

6:30 p.m.: Central vs. Country Day, Covington vs. East Ascension

At Dutchtown High

4:30 p.m.: Livonia vs. Riverside Academy, Lutcher vs. Ascension Christian

5:30 p.m.: Dutchtown vs. Springfield, Ascension Christian vs. Lusher

6:30 p.m.: Lusher vs. Lutcher

Friday

Airline at Dutchtown, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Tournament

Dutchtown tournament

Pool play

At Team Sportsplex

11:30 a.m.: Livonia vs. Vandebilt Catholic

12:30 p.m.: Airline vs. Riversid,; Live Oak vs. St. Charles Catholic, Denham Springs vs. Sam Houston; Lakeshore vs. Scotlandville, Dunham vs. West Feliciana

1:30 p.m.: Airline vs. Livonia, St. Charles vs. Central, Ascension Catholic vs. Denham Springs, False River Academy vs. Scotlandville, East Ascension vs. West Feliciana

2:30 p.m.: Riverside vs. Vandebilt, Parkview Baptist vs. Sam Houston, False River vs. Lakeshore

3:30 p.m.: Vandebilt vs. Airline, Country Day vs. St. Charles, Sam Houston vs. Ascension Catholic, Scotlandville vs. St. Michael, West Feliciana vs. Covington

At Dutchtown

11:30 a.m.: St. Martinville vs. Catholic-PC

12:30 p.m.: Dutchtown vs. Catholic-PC, Ascension Christian vs. Fontainbleau

1:30 p.m.: Springfield vs. St. Martinville, Fontainebleau vs. Lusher

2:30 p.m.: Dutchtown vs. St. Martinville

3:30 p.m.: Catholic-PC vs. Springfield, Fontainebleau vs. Lutcher

At Team Sportsplex/Dutchtown

Bracket play, 5 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Championship, 8 p.m.

