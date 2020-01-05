When the 2019 season began, speculation about which team would win the LHSAA’s Division IV select title included multiple teams. Catholic-Pointe Coupee was not one of them.
The Hornets entered the playoffs as an under-the-radar No. 7 seed. CHSPC beat two higher seeds on the way to runner-up finish to Ouachita Christian in its first title-game berth since 1978.
Those accomplishments paved the way for Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s David Simoneaux to earn Coach of the Year on the LSWA’s Class 1A All-State team that includes eight local players.
“Man, what an honor. This was a year that included triumphs and tragedy, but through it all this team stayed together,” Simoneaux said. “They worked all year, and they believed they could do some special things.
“There are so many great coaches in Class 1A that I have so much respect for, including coach (Steven) Fitzhugh of OCS. That makes getting an award like this so humbling.”
The death of Simoneaux’s mother and a prominent booster who was the grandfather of two Hornets players days before the season were part of the CHSPC story. Simoneaux shares top honors on the 1A team with Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring and linebacker Collin Chatman of 1A semifinalist Oberlin.
Herring received the Offensive Most Valuable Player award after helping the Eagles capture the Division IV state title. Herring became the school's first quarterback to run and pass for more than 1,000 yards in the same season, amassing 2,919 total yards and 52 touchdowns.
Chatman of Oberlin was honored as the Defensive Most Valuable Player. Chatman made 141 tackles, including 19 tackles-for-a-loss, and had seven sacks.
The team that beat Oberlin to advance to the title game, 1A runner-up White Castle, placed quarterback-defensive back Javier Batiste on the LSWA squad as an athlete. Batiste recorded five interceptions and 10 pass break-ups on defense along with 2,659 yards of total offense and 27 TDs.
The most decorated local player on the 1A squad is Ascension Catholic running back Jai Williams, now a three-time all-state selection. Williams led the Bulldogs to the 7-1A title and a berth in the Division IV quarterfinals with 1,410 yards and 27 total TDs and an average of 11.3 yards per carry.
CHSPC’s Matthew Langlois also made the team was a running back with 1,343 rushing yards and 27 TDs. Southern Lab wide receiver Reginald Johnson helped his team to the Division IV semifinals with 56 catches for 1,098 yards and 16 TDs. Ascension Catholic’s Nick Hilliard and Catholic-PC’s Reed Lambert both made the team as offensive linemen.
Linebacker Jabar Triplett of Southern Lab (131 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass breakups) and defensive back Micah Cifreo (six interceptions, 14 pass break-ups, 75 tackles) were among the defensive selections.
LSWA CLASS 1A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL CHART
OFFENSE
WR Keon Coleman Opelousas Catholic 6-4 185 Jr.
WR Reginald Johnson Southern Lab 6-2 190 Sr.
TE Dalton Allen Oak Grove 6-3 230 Jr.
OL Grant Mashaw Ouachita Christian 6-1 210 Sr.
OL Cole Pennock Oak Grove 6-2 275 Sr.
OL Nick Hilliard Ascension Catholic 6-2 300 Sr.
OL Reed Lambert Catholic-PC 6-4 240 Sr.
OL Gabe Carlson Gueydan 5-10 204 Sr.
QB Hunter Herring Ouachita Christian 6-4 200 Jr.
RB Ron Craten Oak Grove 5-11 215 Jr.
RB Jai Williams Ascension Catholic 5-11 180 Sr.
RB Matthew Langlois Catholic-PC 6-0 180 Jr.
PK Jared Joubert Oberlin 5-10 155 Sr.
ATH Javier Batiste White Castle 5-11 190 Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Zyron Wilson West St. John 6-2 265 Sr.
DL Donovan Green Opelousas Catholic 6-0 250 Sr.
DL Kenean Caldwell Oak Grove 6-3 315 Sr.
DL Bert Hale Oak Grove 6-4 330 Sr.
LB Andre Leblanc Vermilion Catholic 5-8 185 Sr.
LB Collin Chatman Oberlin 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Ethan Hogan Ouachita Christian 5-10 205 Sr.
LB Jabar Triplett Southern Lab 6-1 215 Sr.
DB Will Fitzhugh Ouachita Christian 5-11 185 Sr.
DB Micah Cifreo Catholic-PC 5-10 170 Sr.
DB Brayden Richard Grand Lake 5-11 195 Sr.
DB Deuce Clement Oak Grove 5-11 180 Jr.
P Will Ellender St. Frederick 5-11 160 Sr.
KR Otis Moore Oak Grove 5-10 165 Sr.
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: HUNTER HERRING, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN
DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: COLLIN CHATMAN, OBERLIN
COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVID SIMONEAUX, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE
Honorable mention
Nathan Hebb, Central Catholic; Michael Anthony Hill, Central Catholic; Tyler Williams, Country Day; Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic; Bud Holloway, Oak Grove; Jared Joubert, Oberlin; Patrick Mims, Logansport; Hunter Daigneault, LaSalle; Evan Bergeron, Westminster Christian; Trey Carrier, Opelousas Catholic; Colin Mier, Vermilion Catholic; Karter Cooley, East Beauregard; Justin Ibieta Country Day; Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic; Levi Peloquin, Oberlin; Cade Hart, Calvary Baptist; Wantrell Williams, West St. John; Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic; Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian; Mikel Auge, Montgomery; Trevor Rider, Oberlin; Isaiah Ceasar, Basile; Marcus Williams, White Castle; Isaiah Brown, Calvary Baptist; Xavier Simpson, Logansport; Gage Larvadain, Riverside Academy; Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab; Peyton Marcantel, St, Edmund; J.T. Turner, Montgomery; John David Johnson, Montgomery; Damon LaGrande, St. Mary’s; Kendrick Fontenot, Hamilton Christian; Clifton Mosley, Calvary Baptist; Lane Breaux, Gueydan; Alex Fontenot, Oberlin; LaCadrian Grant, Logansport; Gordon Bennett, St. Frederick; Cameron Thomas, Calvary Baptist; Dakori Lewis, Hamilton Christian; Adrian Brown, Hamilton Christian; Eli Extine, Ouachita Christian; Justin Hollins, East Iberville; Kenyon Andrews, Southern Lab; Davidiyone Bias, Central Catholic.