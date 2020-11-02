Parkview Baptist and St. Michael the Archangel are the Baton Rouge area’s highest seeded teams heading into the LHSAA’s volleyball playoffs. But there is another factor that sets the teams apart.
Neither school has lost to a team in its division during the 2020 season. As Parkview coach Becky Madden points out, that is no guarantee for playoff success. The route for teams to advance to the quarterfinals and the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament set for Nov. 12-14 at Kenner's Pontchartrain Center begins this week.
“It’s like having a 100 percent grade in a class,” Madden said. “But there is one final assessment — like an exam. We feel good about where we are and the things we have done. But we also know there are other very good teams in this division.”
The Eagles (21-3) claimed the No. 1 seed in Division IV when the LHSAA released its playoff pairings for all five divisions Monday. St. Michael (18-3) is the No. 2 seed among Division III teams.
Both schools have set their bidistrict round playoffs for Wednesday. Parkview hosts 32nd seed Donaldsonville (3-5) at 4:30 p.m. St. Michael hosts Lafayette-based David Thibodaux (4-12), a No. 31 seed, at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“There are some teams on our side of the bracket that we have played and are familiar with, like Brusly and West Feliciana, who are both from our district and that is good,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “We have really come a long way, especially with our offense.
“Our focus is on us. We have steadily improved all season. Not every team can do that. Some peak early. You want to play your best at the end of the season, and I feel like we are in a position to do that.”
Third-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3) is one of three Baton Rouge area teams seeded in the top six in Division I. Dutchtown (21-5) is fifth, while St. Amant (17-6) is sixth.
St. Joseph's beat Division I No. 4 Mandeville and Division IV Parkview last weekend to close its regular season. The Redstickers host Archbishop Chapelle (8-14) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“We wanted a final test, and I feel like we got that with a four-set match and a five-set match,” St. Joseph's coach Sivi Miller said. “We are playing well. And when we are playing in system, we put up a good attack.
“The three losses we have all came right in a row. All of them were good matches. We just need to continue being aggressive and doing the things we have been doing.”
Liberty (13-3) is seeded ninth in Division II , while No. 4 Ascenson Catholic (16-10) and fifth-seeded Catholic-PC (14-9) are the area’s top teams in Division V. CHSPC also beat all of its Division V foes.
Sportsmanship honor for EAHS
The Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials presented East Ascension with its LHSAA Sportsmanship Award during a match with Dutchtown last week.
CCBVO officials select a sportsmanship winner from the Baton Rouge area. The Spartans are one of seven finalists for a statewide honor.