Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic High's star receiver and an LSU commitment, gets plenty of attention, and for good reason. But his quarterback, Daniel Beale, makes it a point to praise all his receivers.
On Friday night, Beale used four of those receivers while passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over University High in a meeting of traditional powers from different divisions.
“All our receivers have different strengths,” Beale said. “We’ve developed chemistry through the summer, and I try to use the things they do well.”
Beale, a junior, completed 22 of 30 passes with no interceptions. Sampson finished with a game-high nine catches for 159 yards and two TDs, including two 43-yard receptions.
But no pass was more indicative of Beale’s night than a 45-yard touchdown pass to Cohen LeBlanc in the third quarter. Though he was hit on the play, Beale delivered a strike for the Bears (2-1), the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A.
“(Beale) was outstanding and we did a lot of good things,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “But credit to U-High; they kept battling … we were not able to put them away.”
The Cubs (1-2), ranked second in Class 3A, scored first, but they found themselves down 24-7 in the third quarter. The deficit was too much for them to overcome.
“You can’t make the mistakes we made against a team like,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “But I’ll take my guys any day. They battled and never gave up.”
Blake Abney completed 15 of 30 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown for U-High. Abney led an offense that pressured the Bears until Blaine Bradford intercepted an Abney pass with 2:27 remaining.
U-High opened the game with a 17-play, 80-yard drive.
On the goal line, the 210-pound Jaiden Ausberry — a Notre Dame commitment who plays primarily as a linebacker — powered past the goal line, giving U-High a 7-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
Catholic answered. A 43-yard pass from Beale to Sampson put the Bears in the red zone at the U-High 14. But the drive stalled, and Landon Carter’s 27-yard field goal made it 7-3 at the 2:28 mark.
The Bears took a 10-7 lead on their next possession, this time on a 17-yard Beale to Sampson connection with 8:51 to go in the half. U-High got what looked like the first big break of the game when Catholic’s Carter had to fall on a high punt snap at the Bears’ 12.
However, the Cubs could not convert as Seth Gale missed a 35-yard field goal with just 1:21 remaining in the half. Catholic scored less than a minute later.
All it took was a 43-yard touchdown pass from Beale to Sampson, who finished with six catches for 124 and two TDs in the first half alone.
Catholic opened the second half with a 79-yard drive that ended with Beale’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Harden.
An interference penalty helped the Cubs answer, scoring on a second touchdown by Ausberry out of the wildcat formation with 6:14 to go in the third quarter. The teams traded touchdowns one more time.