Best-of-three playoff series are all the rage in high school baseball these days. University High and Parkview Baptist are set to put a new spin on it.
“This is the best-of-three … with Game 3 a month later,” Parkview Baptist coach Phillip Hawke said.
District 7-3A rivals meet again — this time with a berth in the LHSAA’s Division II title game at stake when eighth-seeded U-High (20-13) travels to No. 4 Parkview Baptist (25-13) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The winner advances to play the Vandebilt Catholic-St. Louis Catholic winner at 7 p.m. Friday at Southeastern Louisiana's Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
“We played back in the beginning of April. We were still trying to figure out who we were at that point,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “We lost 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh over at Parkview. That series woke us up and it turned up our focus for the rest of the season.”
The Cubs turned it up a notch two days later when they beat Parkview 8-2 at home. Hawke, Parkview's first-year coach, said the Eagles also were trying to forge an identity in April.
It has been a transition year for both teams. Hawke took over a Parkview team that was the Division II runner-up last year. Both teams have new faces in their lineups.
Caleb Stelly is batting .458 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs, followed by Kole Pearl (.386, 27 RBIs) and Cade Rodi (.341). Riley Weber (5-0) and Brant Melancon (5-3) are the Eagles’ leaders on the mound.
“My thing when I came back was to keep the program where it has always been … moving in a positive direction,” said Hawke, a former Parkview assistant and Liberty head coach. “Getting them used to playing for me and buying into what I want them to do was a big part of this year. I feel like we are all headed in the right direction and that is why we have played well of late.”
University’s revamped lineup includes seven new starters. Camden Sunstrum (8-1) has a 1.25 ERA for the Cubs. Hudson Ewing is 4-3. LSU Eunice signee Collier Barham is hitting .333 with 21 RBIs. Cole Connor has a team-high 22 RBIs. Wils Melton has the top average of .384.
“They’ve got some good arms and some athletic arms throughout their lineup. They potentially have the best hitter in the state in Caleb Stelly,” Morgan said. “We are going to have to limit opportunities around him so he doesn’t hurt us.”
“We feel like we’re playing with house money and that we’re not supposed to be where we are right now. We are going in with the demeanor of let’s play and see what happens. Having two teams playing (a semifinal) in Baton Rouge should make for a great atmosphere.”