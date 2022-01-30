Claiming a No. 1 playoff seed can be a goal and some might even view it as a significant destination.
Soccer coaches JB Brunet and Melissa Ramsey offer a different view.
“We’re certainly honored, but it (No. 1 seed) is just a number,” Catholic’s Brunet said. “Every game is so hard these days. You cannot take anything for granted.
“Right now, we are playing well but that can always change. Every game and every opponent is different.”
The defending champion Bears (14-0-3) are the No. 1 seed on the LHSAA’s Division I boys bracket released Sunday and will host No. 32 John Ehret (7-5-4) in the opening round.
Ramsey’s U-High girls (13-3-4) grabbed the top seed in Division III and have a first-round bye. U-High seeks a third straight title and has won three of the last four Division III crowns. For the UHS coach, a top seed means just one thing.
“It (playoff seed) is a starting point,” Ramsey said. “I don’t think because you are a No. 1 seed that it necessarily means you are the best in the state.
“There are a lot of good teams in our division, including two from our district. It is nice to have it (top seed), but there is still a lot of hard work ahead of us.”
Ramsey has the facts to back up her point. UHS beat District 5 rivals St. Michael (seeded third) and Parkview Baptist (No. 4 seed) last week to close out the regular season.
U-High’s lone loss over the last two weeks was to St. Joseph’s Academy, seeded second in Division I. The Cubs meet the Cabrini-Haynes Academy winner in the regional round.
By the numbers
St. Joseph’s (16-1-3) lost its first match of the season Division II top-seed St. Thomas More last week. The Redstickers are the DI No. 2 seed and host local rival Zachary to open the playoffs.
U-High (17-2-3) is seeded second on the Division III boys bracket behind Vandebilt Catholic (19-4-2). The Cubs host the Kenner Discovery-New Orleans Military and Maritime winner in the regional round.
Woodlawn placed both teams on the Division II brackets. The No. 17 Panther boys (10-6-2) travel Belle Chasse. The No. 22 WHS girls (3-6-3) travel to Haughton.