Trying to steal second base isn’t always the best idea, even when the Team USA collegiate national team is playing its 18-and-under counterparts.
Zachary High catcher Alex Milazzo proved that point last month at the Team USA 18-and-under trials when he cut down Andrew Vaughn of the University of California in the sixth inning of their game at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
It didn’t hurt that LSU’s Antoine Duplantis, also a national team member, had earlier told Milazzo, an LSU commitment, that they would try to run on him.
“I was catching, and (College National team coach Paul) Mainieri had Antoine Duplantis tell me they were going to try and steal on me,” Milazzo said. “It was kind of funny.”
Duplantis later stole second on Milazzo, but it came on a pitch in the dirt. Milazzo’s team got the last laugh with a 3-2 win over the collegians.
Originally one of more than 80 players invited to participate in a week-long Tournament of Stars,
Milazzo and Denham Springs High standout Cade Doughty were among 43 players who were asked to stay for a second week of competition at the USA training complex in Cary, North Carolina.
From that group, a final roster of 20 will be selected to play for the Team USA 18-and-under squad at the COPABE Pan-Am Championships in Panama in late November.
“It is a great opportunity to represent myself and hopefully represent my country,” said Milazzo, who committed to LSU in October. “To wear USA across my chest would be a great honor. It’s a great opportunity to play against some of the best players in the nation, and get some of the best coaching.”
The District 4-5A rivals are LSU commitments and enjoyed the chance to play on the same team before college.
“It was really good to see another player from our area on the team,” Doughty said. “We both want the same thing. I’m glad we got to play together on the USA team.”
Both players were first-team all-district and All-Metro choices in the spring. Milazzo batted .393 with 29 RBIs despite an early-season injury. Doughty, who played shortstop and pitched, hit .327 with eight doubles and 32 RBIs.
This was Doughty’s third USA Baseball summer. He played for the 16-and-under team in 2016 and also committed to LSU two years ago. Doughty was also part of a developmental 17-and-under squad a year ago.
“Team USA always does a great job,” Doughty said. “I had a great time playing against the best in the country. I love wearing the red, white and blue. It's a really humbling experience. It makes me work that much harder. I enjoy doing it a lot.”
The USA Baseball experience made Milazzo more determined to improve his game. Even if he doesn’t get picked to continue with Team USA, he is focused on helping Zachary win an LHSAA title.
“When I get back to Zachary, I’m going to get in the weight room, compete my butt off and try to get better,” Milazzo said. “After seeing all the competition (at Team USA), I’m going to try to get a lot better and get myself in shape for the 2019 season. I want to bring a state championship back home to Zachary.