Critics probably questioned Darnell Lee’s decision to take his East Ascension team to play No. 8 West Monroe on the road a week after losing top-ranked Zachary.
Crazy? It turned into a crazy good Friday night for the Spartans, who beat West Monroe 18-12 in overtime. East Ascension won’t be scaling back either.
EAHS (1-1) hosts third-ranked Destrehan (2-0) for its home opener Friday night. The game helps highlight a busy schedule of games that also includes Zachary (2-0) hosting St. Augustine (2-0) in this week’s Nola area crossovers.
“I felt good about this group and their maturity,” Lee said. “And I wanted them to experience that West Monroe atmosphere because there is nothing like it.
“Destrehan is has a mobile quarterback in Jai Eugene, speed and size. It will be another big challenge for us. But it’s one we want to take on.”
When Friday’s game went to OT, West Monroe went first and missed a field goal. On EAHS’ first play, freshman Bryceton Martinez and junior Aiden Joseph took blocked the Rebels’ defensive end and Walter Samuel to ramble into the end zone. Samuel finished with 118 yards rushing.
Week 3 challenges for BR area teams won’t just come from teams outside the area. Case in point — fourth-ranked Catholic High (1-1) hosts top-ranked U-High (1-1) Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
District 6-4A continues Thursday night with Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0) hosting Istrouma (2-0, 1-0. The Bucs snapped a 26-game losing streak with their win over Tara in Week 2.
For Madison Prep (1-1), it is rivalry game No. 2. The Chargers travel to Scotlandville (0-2) Friday. The teams are no longer district rivals, but Brusly (2-0), now of 6-4A, travels to play Parkview Baptist (2-0) of 6-3A.
Week three notes
Two unbeaten teams from 5-5A, Walker (2-0) and St. Amant (2-0), continue their respective predistrict scenarios. The Wildcats play a northshore-based team for the third straight week when they travel to Mandeville. SAHS hosts a third Nola-area team, John F. Kennedy (2-0).
A third 5-5A team, Denham Springs (2-0), meets Liberty (0-2) of 4-5A Friday at Olympia Stadium. One more win would give DSHS its best start under coach Brett Beard.
Glance back at Week 2
Both the Tara-Broadmoor and John Curtis-Zachary games were delayed by altercations that led to player ejections. It happened in the first half of the Tara-Broadmoor game and with 1:46 remaining for Zachary and Curtis.
Once the altercation at Zachary ended, the Broncos went into victory formation and ran out the clock. Zachary’s David Brewerton and Curtis’ J.T. Curtis said getting caught up in an aggressive, physical must be handled correctly.