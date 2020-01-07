Champions often claim the bulk of the postseason honors. But The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner is the perfect example of why that does not always happen.
Weiner was voted the Coach of the Year on the LSWA’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Tigers (10-2) did not win an LHSAA title, but Weiner’s Tigers did put themselves among the 2A elite by advancing to the Division III semifinals.
“That’s a great honor, and I’m glad to see our team and our coaching staff get recognized because I see it as a team honor,” Weiner said. “They all put so much work into what we did this year. Our defensive coordinator Randy Leindecker, the entire coaching staff and all our players put everything they had into this season.”
Weiner's selection also puts a father-son spin on the award. His father, former Catholic High coach Dale Weiner, was voted LSWA Coach of the Year during his career.
District 8-2A champion Dunham (10-2) went into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and went on the road to upset Newman in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Lafayette Christian in the semifinals. It was the deepest playoff run for the Tigers since winning the Class 1A title in 2004.
Quarterback Kobe Dillon of Class 2A champion Ferriday was voted the Offensive MVP and lineman Joe Pommier of Division III quarterfinalist Notre Dame was picked as the Defensive MVP on the LSWA squad selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Dillon led Ferriday to its first state title since 1956 in prolific fashion by compiling 3,549 total yards. The senior completed 112 of 187 passes for 2,163 yards and 23 touchdowns. Dillon also ran for 1,386 yards and 25 TDs, averaging 13.1 yards per carry to help his team average 49 points per game while winning its final 13 games. Ferriday placed five players on the 2A team.
Pommier recorded 60 tackles, had 23 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Crowley-based Pioneers, who were the No. 2 seed in the Division III bracket.
Caleb Anderson of East Feliciana and Episcopal’s Kolin Billbrew were the 8-2A players selected to the team.
Billbrew made the squad as a defensive back. He helped the Knights advance to the Division III quarterfinals with 54 tackles and eight interceptions. Anderson was the squad’s choice at athlete. As a quarterback, he passed for 1,327 yards and 18 TDs. He caught 18 passes for 343 yards and five TDs as a receiver. As a defensive back Anderson had 42 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two defensive TDs.
Running back Corey McKnight of Amite and linebacker Cornelius Dyson of Kentwood also made the team. McKnight ran for more than 1,700 yards and 34 TDs for the Warriors, whole Dyson had 78 tackles and four interceptions as a linebacker.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL CHART
OFFENSE
WR Jarmone Sutherland Newman 5-11 175 Sr.
WR Sage Ryan Lafayette Christian 6-0 195 Jr.
WR Elijah White Ferriday 5-9 175 Jr.
OL Roosevelt Davis Ferriday 6-6 285 Sr.
OL Chase Underwood Mangham 6-3 250 Jr.
OL Josh Glynn Many 6-2 290 Sr.
OL Evan Roussel St. Charles 6-2 265 Sr.
OL Ben Robichaux Notre Dame 6-1 225 Sr.
QB Kobe Dillon Ferriday 6-1 210 Sr.
RB Byron Milligan Ferriday 5-10 180 Sr.
RB Corey McKnight Amite 5-11 180 Sr.
RB Terrence Williams Many 6-2 225 Jr.
PK Will Hardie Newman 6-0 200 Jr.
ATH Caleb Anderson East Feliciana 6-2 180 Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Mason Narcisse St. Charles 6-4 295 Sr.
DL Joe Pommier Notre Dame 5-11 195 Sr.
DL Kylyn Wilson Ferriday 6-0 200 Jr.
DL Brandon Williams Newman 6-3 220 Sr.
LB Eugene Mandel St. Charles 6-1 190 Jr.
LB Chris Landry Catholic-NI 6-2 180 Sr.
LB Tyvn Byrd Ferriday 5-11 225 Sr.
LB Cornelius Dyson Kentwood 6-2 185 Sr.
DB Brylan Green Lafayette Christian 5-7 165 So.
DB Skyler Leckelt Kinder 5-9 175 Sr.
DB Kolin Billbrew Episcopal 5-10 185 Sr.
DB Sterling Scott Newman 5-10 175 Jr.
P Logan Klotz Pope John Paul 6-2 185 Sr.
KR Tevin Hickman Lakeview 5-11 136 Jr.
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: KOBE DILLON, FERRIDAY
DEFENSIVE MOST VALABLE PLAYER: JOE POMMIER, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: NEIL WEINER, THE DUNHAM SCHOOL
Honorable mention
Blake Tarver, Ferriday; Dontavious Henderson, Ferriday; Vincent Hollins, Ferriday; Gunner Gearen, DeQuincy; Drew Heinen, Vinton; Jaron Toups, Kinder; Ty Fusellier, Kinder; Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur; Eyan Webre, Houma Christian School; Kalante Wilson, Dunham; Rhett Guidry, Dunham; Cooper Hext, DeQuincy; Jaden Carrier, Vinton; Dillon Pikes, Lakeview; J.T. Smith Mangham; Radarrian Robbins, Kentwood; Zy Alexander, Loreauville; Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian; Will Brew, Lakeview; Arch Manning, Newman; Tray Henry, Catholic-NI; C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame; D’Cameron Wilmore, Mangham; Donnell Carter, Avoyelles; Shamorion Wiseman, Many; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Ty Fuselierm Kinder; Ryan Armwood, Episcopal; Trey Amos, Catholic-NI; Travon Washington, Springfield; Louie Davies, Lafayette Christian; Trotter Lafollette, Many; Zack LaFargue, Kinder; Fitzgerald West, Lafayette Christian; Hunter Harriman, Rosepine; Cody Saucier, Menard; Roy Miller, Many; Trashun Lewis, Winnfield; Kylen Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas; Kajuan Magee, Kentwood; Keagan Labouve, Welsh; Nicholas Picard, Lafayette Christian; Adam Eley, Mangham; Bryce Maloy, Winnfield; Cornell Brown, Oakdale; Bryce Cooper, Kentwood; Nic Borne, Catholic-NI; Devon Wilson, St. Thomas Aquinas; Jacob Bellazar, Capitol; Blain Zaunbrecher, Notre Dame.