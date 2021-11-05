It was complementary football at its best.
St. Michael the Archangel parlayed a pair of interceptions and a blocked punt into three short scoring drives during an explosive first half that helped catapult the Warriors into next week’s state playoffs with a huge boost of momentum after Friday’s 51-6 District 7-4A victory over Istrouma at BREC’s Olympia Stadium.
“This is what we wanted,” St. Michael coach Zachary Leger said. “To come out and win like this, to have that momentum and that excitement. They have that confidence to go into next week regardless of who we draw and do something. It puts us in a better spot.”
St. Michael (5-4 overall, 4-2) took a 12-6 lead with 1:27 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run from Nicholas Johnson on fourth-and-goal that ignited a stretch of 45 unanswered points after a blocked punt from the Warriors’ special teams.
The Warriors scored 19 points on second-quarter drives consisting of 6, 21 and 5 yards — the last two coming after interceptions by Knox Poirrier and Drake Mason — that helped put the game out of reach 31-6 at halftime.
Quarterback Damon Blocker’s 33-yard TD pass to Gavin Landry was part of his team’s second-quarter scoring onslaught that included a 2-yard TD run from Blocker and Johnson’s second score of the half, this time from 5 yards out.
Blocker accounted for 168 yards of offense and three touchdowns with a team-high 85 yards rushing on 10 carries to go along with 4-of-7 passing for 83 yards. Running back Philip Hines added 81 yards and two TDs — a 60-yarder to open the third quarter and a 9-yarder with 10 seconds left in the third quarter that capped his team’s scoring.
“We preach both sides of the ball, including special teams,” Leger said. “We preach coming out with your foot on the gas pedal. I’m very proud of these kids. They did what we asked of them and more.”
St. Michael’s defense delivered a stellar effort, limiting Istrouma (5-3 3-3) to 37 total yards on 39 plays and three first downs. Sophomore quarterback Lemoine Brady, who was filling in for injured senior LeKendrick Self, was 6-of-18 for 37 yards and was picked off three times.
The Indians’ biggest weapon, four-star running back Le’Veon Moss, tied the game at 6-all with a 85-yard kickoff return at the 7:14 mark of the opening quarter but re-aggravated an ankle injury on his third carry from scrimmage and was helped to the sideline with seven minutes showing in the second quarter and didn’t return.
“This year’s been different to say the least,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “I’m proud of the guys that were able to stick it out, and I think it will make us stronger in the long run.”