Girls basketball
Baker 65, Belaire 38
Baker 15 15 18 17-65
Belaire 10 9 15 4-38
SCORING: BAKER: Jordan Harris 45, Michelle Landry 11, Imani Melion 2, Amya Thomas 4, Kiyumbra Lee 3 BELAIRE: R. Edwards 2, I. Edwards 18, R. Williams 5, A. Applewhite 6, N. Bell 3
3-POINT GOALS: Baker 8 (Harris 6, Landry 2); Belaire 3 (Applewhite 2, Bell 1)
Records: Baker 10-15
Zachary 74, Albany 57
Albany 16 18 13 10-57
Zachary 16 25 18 15-74
SCORING: ALBANY: Camryn Woods 22, Layla O’Sanseca 10, Maddy Oubre 7, Kellie Landry 6, Brooke Saxon 6, Haley Myers 6; ZACHARY: Osha Cummings 35, Mya McDaniels 18, Ty Izzard 8, Zoa Adam 7, Skye Allen 2, Kacy Askew 2, Bailey George 2
3-POINT GOALS: ALBANY 1 (Woods); ZACHARY 5 (Cummings 4, Adams)
Records: Albany 16-10; Zachary 13-12
JUNIOR VARSITY: Albany 35, Zachary 34
Boys soccer
University 8, Brusly 0
Goals: U-HIGH: Kramer Mittendorf (3), Connor Kirkpatrick (2), Hatcher Garland, Parker Bauder, Raif Hooks
Goalkeepers:
Records: U-High (11-2-3), Brusly (1-7-1)