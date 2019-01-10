Former Catholic High baseball player Jeff Schexnaider is one of six coaches being inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Schexnaider was the head coach at West Monroe and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
The induction ceremony is set for noon Saturday at the Embassy Suites and concludes the LBCA’s clinic.
Wilbert Ellis (Grambling), Ron Maestri (UNO), Ronnie Coker (Shreveport’s Parkway and Captain Shreve High), Reginald Lambright (Pitkin) and David Moreau (Jesuit) are the other former head coaches being inducted.
Denham Springs baseball coach Mark Carroll is among the clinic’s speakers. Carroll’s session on pitching begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Simon hired at Memphis
John Simon, a high school standout in the 1990s for Chapel Trafton (now the Dunham School) and Southern Lab, was hired as the wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Memphis on Thursday.
Simon was a standout at Louisiana Tech before playing three NFL seasons for the Titans and Redskins. He was the running backs coach and associate head coach at Arizona State for the past three seasons.
LHSAA area meetings
The LHSAA’s area meetings are set for next week in advance of its annual convention scheduled for Jan. 23-25 at the Crowne Plaza.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine’s trek around the state to review the convention agenda begins with meetings on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Bossier City’s Airline High and 3 p.m. at Ouachita Parish High. The Wednesday schedule features meetings at 8:30 a.m. at Pineville High and 3 p.m. at the Lite Center in Lafayette.
The Baton Rouge area meeting scheduled for the LHSAA office at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and is followed by a 3 p.m. meeting at St. Martin’s Episcopal in Metairie.
Gymnastics coach needed
The retirement of longtime coach Kevin Nee this spring has Baton Rouge High seeking a gymnastics coach who is certified to teach physical education for 2019-20.
Job requirements include teaching beginning, intermediate and advance gymnastics classes, coaching the girls/boys gymnastics teams, sponsoring the gymnastics club, hosting three to four local meets each year and hosting the LHSAA gymnastics meet.
Contact BRHS Principal Nanette McCann by email at ngreer@ebrschools.org.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough