A finale that brings down the house is what a musician strives for at the end of any weekend show. The Zachary High boys provided the indoor track equivalent by setting a “house” record Saturday night.
The Broncos set meet and Carl Maddox Field House high school composite records by winning the final event — the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 22.68 seconds at the LSU High School Indoor Qualifier meet.
“We said all week we wanted to go get the record,” ZHS’ Sean Burrell, an LSU track signee, said. “We ran 3:26 last week and knew we could get 3:23. Everybody had a part … we all did our jobs.”
The record set by Kelante Lazard, DeJarian Jones, Burrell and Chris Hilton was one of three meet records for Broncos during LSU’s second indoor meet of the year. The time ranks fourth in the nation and bettered the previous field house mark of 3:22.90 set in 2002 by J.S. Clark.
Burrell's winning the 60-meter hurdles time in 8.08 seconds was a meet record and his second top 10 national mark of the season. A winning leap of 6-foot, 10 inches in the high jump was the other meet record for Hilton, who also second in the 400 meters.
“That was my first open 400 race since middle school,” Hilton said. “I’m a little surprised. I jumped 6-8 my first meet and wasn’t too happy. I got 6-10 on my second or third jump today and missed at 7-0, but it’s coming along.”
As is typically the case at the second local indoor meet, area competitors hit their stride and their marks. For example, Catholic’s second-place time of 3:25.19 in the 4x400 ranks 10th on the 2020 national indoor list.
The list of other notable performances by local competitors was not a short one. Plaquemine High eighth-grader Markeriah Harris was the lone girls double winner, placing first in the 400 (58.04) and the 60 hurdles (9.11 seconds).
Live Oak’s Clayton Simms won the boys pole vault in 16-0¾ a mark that was a foot better than the next closest competitor, while St. Michael’s Heather Abadie (12-9) set a personal best in the girls pole vault by trusting her training enough to try a longer pole.
“After I took a few jumps, I calmed down,” Abadie said. “Being able to use that new pole and have the technique and everything else (technique-wise) be consistent was important.”
Baton Rouge High’s Laila Guy won the shot put with a personal best of 40-8 — a throw that was two feet beyond second-best throw.
Two Dutchtown-John Curtis match-ups in the 60-meter dash events also provided highlights. Defending Division I girls champion Ariane Linton won in 7.57 seconds, just ahead of Curtis’ Raven Nunnery (7.59) in the girls race.
“I feel way better about my race this week, but I need to work on my start,” Linton noted.
Griffin sophomore Dylan Sampson (6.92 seconds) finished second to John Curtis senior Corey Wren (6.90) in a match-up of two football running backs.
“I ran against him (Wren) last year, so I wasn’t intimidated,” Sampson said. “This (race) gives me a lot of confidence.”