Finding it hard to figure out just who the top boys basketball teams are? You are not alone. A group of teams are bunched together at the top.
By virtue of The Dunham School’s runner-up finish in the national bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic held last week at the Alario Center, the Tigers get that spot ... at least for now.
“We definitely deserve to be in that conversation,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “I know there are others, like Scotlandville, which got their first loss. And they beat us. Madison Prep has a young group and it has come along quickly. And Jehovah-Jireh is there too along with Walker.”
“The thing I like about us is the balance. We only play six, so we don’t have as much depth as some teams. But we have four averaging in double figures.”
The big surprise for most people is that 6-foot-5 senior Jordan Wright is not the leading scorer for the Tigers (17-3). Sophomore Carlos Stewart (6-0) is averaging 21 points per game after sitting out last year as a freshman because he lives outside the school’s attendance zone. Wright is at 18.0 and has become more of a facilitator. Salle Wilson (14.3) and Ralph Davenport (13.0) are the other leaders for the defending Division III champions.
Madison Prep (14-6) lost to eventual champion Bishop Loughlin in the Sugar Bowl semifinals and to Sophie B. Wright. The defending Class 3A champions host defending 5A champion Walker (15-7) on Tuesday night at about 7 p.m., which lost two early Sugar Bowl games.
The challenge will be an interesting one for MPA’s young guards, including Jalen Williams, who made 4 of 5 3-pointers in a key win over Bossier.
Walker junior point guard Jalen Cook is averaging 29 points per game. The Wildcats’ Brian Thomas is at 15 per game. The Chargers will face Reece Beekman when they host Scotlandville on Saturday. MPA coach Jeff Jones says Cook and Beekman are the area’s top guards.
“We’re as healthy as we can be, we just don’t have the same depth,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We are hoping some guys come along and fill those roles.”
A Patriot progression
In Year 3 of the Lee High girls basketball program with coach Valencia Wilson, the Patriots have established themselves as the area’s best team midway through the season.
Lee (20-1) has won 12 in a row and was the Division II runner-up last season. The Patriots’ lone loss was to John Curtis (62-45) on Dec. 6. Curtis has won two Division I titles in a row.
The string of wins include first places at the Northwest tournament and the Gold bracket of the Sugar Bowl Classic. Lee beat 5A Walker 68-44 and defending 3A champion Loranger 56-52 at the Sugar Bowl tourney before beating Lafayette Christian 45-38 in the title game.
“Those two tournaments gave us the kind of challenges we need at this time of the year,” Wilson said. “I can’t point out one specific area where we are significantly better. But I do think we are stronger in all areas, which comes with maturity. They don’t panic when things don’t go the way we expected them to."
Diamond Hunter is averaging about 20 points per game for Lee, while Iviona Hatch adds 16 per game.
Around the hoop
Walker’s Schiro learned Monday that his team could host a game in its new gym in about two weeks if work goes as planned. The new gym is part of extensive additions to the Livingston Parish School.
• Meanwhile, another Livingston girls team claimed a key Class 2A win over the weekend. Doyle (19-2) beat another one of the top Class 2A teams, Lake Arthur, 59-45, in the John Bayou tournament. Like Lee, Doyle has won 12 straight and was rated No. 1 in the LHSAA's most recent 2A power ratings. Lake Arthur was No. 4.