Class 5A/4A
Central at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: Central 0-1; Dutchtown 0-1
LAST WEEK: Central lost to Dunham 36-34; Dutchtown lost to Walker 35-18
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: C Max Bryant, LB Graeson Henigen, WR Jaylen Murphy; DUTCHTOWN: S Jordan Jackson, LB Johmel Jolla, OL Riley Lawrence.
NOTEWORTHY: Central QB Sam Kenerson ran for 198 yards and three TDs last week. … The Griffins could get a lift Friday from the return of QB Dre Monroe from an injury.
Helen Cox at St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School
RECORDS: Helen Cox 1-0; St. Amant 1-0
LAST WEEK: Cox beat East Jefferson 39-8; St. Amant beat John F. Kennedy 36-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: HELEN COX: RB Terrell Brown; ST. AMANT: SS Jacob Mathews, LB Aaron Delaune, QB Kaleb Thompson.
NOTEWORTHY: The Gators host a New Orleans-area team for the second straight week. … KJ Franklin had eight interceptions for the Gators last year.
East Ascension at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: East Ascension 1-0; Parkview 0-1
LAST WEEK: EAHS beat Lutcher 48-30; Parkview lost to Catholic 34-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: QB Jason Wakefield, RB Ethan Bagwell, LB Javon Carter; PARKVIEW: OL/DL Shaffer Cobb, RB/DB Dustin Philippe, RB/DB Darell Cyprian.
NOTEWORTHY: Wakefield passed for 227 yards and two TDs and also scored a TD for No. 5-ranked EAHS of 5A. … QB Roman Mule ran for 68 yards and passed for 78 for PBS in Week 1.
Glen Oaks vs. Tara
7 p.m. at Istrouma High
RECORDS: Glen Oaks 0-1; Tara 0-1
LAST WEEK: Glen Oaks lost to Capitol 42-14; Tara lost to Broadmoor 14-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GLEN OAKS: LB/RB Jaylor Kinchen, OL/DL Kendrick Joseph; TARA: RB Jadarius Givens, QB Brandon Jordan, OL/DT Terry Delaney.
NOTEWORTHY: Jordan scored a TD, and Givens ran for more than 100 yards last week for Tara.
Live Oak at Mandeville
7 p.m. at MHS
RECORDS: Live Oak 1-0; Mandeville 0-1
LAST WEEK: Live Oak beat Woodlawn 28-3; Mandeville lost to University 46-17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: RB Kee Hawkins, DL Jalen Lee, LB Gabe Kimble; MANDEVILLE: RB Quinn Charles, QB DeVon Tott.
NOTEWORTHY: Hawkins ran for 106 yards on 11 carries last week for LOHS. … Charles led Mandeville with 56 yards on 17 carries last week.
Livonia at West Feliciana
7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville
RECORDS: Livonia 1-0; West Feliciana 1-0
LAST WEEK: Livonia beat Avoyelles 55-0; West Feliciana beat East Feliciana 23-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVONIA: OLB Myles Guidry, WR Romano Butler, LB Raget Wayne; WEST FELICIANA: DB/WR Olonzo Jackson, FB/LB DJ Cummings, LB Jackson Fazio.
NOTEWORTHY: Rematch/rivalry for two teams that met in the 2014 semifinals when both were still in Class 3A. … Deondre Cummings ran for 79 yards last week for WFHS, the defending 3A champion.
Madison Prep at Scotlandville
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: Madison Prep 1-0; Scotlandville 1-0
LAST WEEK: MPA beat Salmen 33-6; Scotlandville beat McKinley 21-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: DE Michael Henderson, DB/WR Joel Williams, RB Roy Davis; SCOTLANDVILLE: WR Reginald King, DB Jahvon Grisby, RB Jacorey James.
NOTEWORTHY: Roy Davis ran for 98 yards last week for MPA, while Jacorey James powered Scotlandville with a 104 yards and 2 TDs.
Northeast at Belaire
7 p.m. at BHS
RECORDS: Northeast 0-1; Belaire 1-0
LAST WEEK: Northeast lost to Baker 48-12; Belaire beat White Castle 14-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: SS Elijah Williams, QB Ryshun Steel, WR Jacoby Junis; BELAIRE: RB Keston Johnson, DB Graceson Dixon, WR Ahmad Lathan.
NOTEWORTHY: Johnson helped key Belaire’s offense. … Game is a rare meeting between a 5A school, Belaire, and 2A Northeast.
Ponchatoula at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at PHS
RECORDS: Ponchatoula 0-1; Denham Springs 1-0
LAST WEEK: Ponchatoula lost to Barbe 49-27; Denham Springs beat Hammond 20-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PONCHATOULA: QB TJ Finley, RB Tayje Spears, WR Tay Cole; DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, RB Tre Muse, LB Brennan LeBlanc.
NOTEWORTHY: Lunsford passed for 148 yards and one TD last week, while Muse had 94 rushing/receiving yards. … Finley is an LSU commitment.
Port Allen at Plaquemine
7 p.m. at PHS’ Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Port Allen 0-1; Plaquemine 1-0
LAST WEEK: Port Allen lost to Brusly 21-13; Plaquemine beat East St. John 42-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: QB/WR Jacoby Howard, RB/DB Edward Wilson, OL/DL Trevon Scott; PLAQUEMINE: DL Christian Jenkins, LB Deonte Russ, QB Herb Thomas.
NOTEWORTHY: Melvin McClay ran for 220 yards to pace Plaquemine in its road win at ESJHS. … Howard ran for one TD and threw for another a week ago for PAHS.
KIPP Renaissance vs. St. Michael
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: KIPP 1-0; St. Michael 1-0
LAST WEEK: KIPP beat KIPP Houston 37-0; St. Michael beat Episcopal 14-7 in OT
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KIPP: RB Daniel Washington, RB Zhi Thomas; ST. MICHAEL: CB Christian Redden, SS Connor Badeaux, OT Payton LeBlanc.
NOTEWORTHY: KIPP has three regular-season shutouts in a row, including two last season. … FB Chris Sehring scored the winning TD in OT last week for St. Michael.
St. James at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: St. James 1-0; Lutcher 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. James beat West St. John 43-0; Lutcher lost to East Ascension 48-30
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: LB Lamon Lewis, RB Sean Lebouef, RB Dontaz Sterling; LUTCHER: RB Rondell Mealey, LB Chris Burkhalter, DB Dajon Brown.
NOTEWORTHY: St. James leads the traditional rivalry 21-18. … QB Shamar Smith ran for 151 yards and 2 TDs for St. James. …The game will be televised by CST.
Zachary vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Zachary 1-0; Catholic 1-0
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Northshore 28-7; Catholic beat Parkview Baptist 34-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: LB Kenyon Martin, DL Hunter Bell, WR Kris Simmons; CATHOLIC: OL Joseph Alexander, CB Jaylin Armwood, WR Greg Martin.
NOTEWORTHY: The Bears won 24-14 last season. … Zachary coach David Brewerton is a former Catholic player and ZHS assistants Gerry Garidel and Chris Carrier both coached at Catholic.
Class 3A and below
Albany at Independence
7 p.m. at Independence High-Independence
RECORDS: Albany 1-0; Independence 0-1
LAST WEEK: Albany beat Varnado 13-6; Independence lost to Archbishop Hannan 36-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ALBANY: QB/LB Nicholas Pregeant, TE/LB Tyler Bates, OL/DL Ronnie Tuberville; INDEPENDENCE: QB DeAngelo Gaines, LB Andre Walker, RB Tyrrick Harness.
NOTEWORTHY: Albany was outgained by Varnado last week, but a defensive touchdown made the difference in a 13-6 win. … Independence struggled against the pass vs. Hannan, giving up 206 yards and three touchdowns on 16 completions.
Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-PC
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: Ascension Episcopal 1-0; Catholic-PC 1-0
LAST WEEK: Ascension Episcopal beat Erath 27-12; Catholic-PC beat Port Barre 61-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: AES: RB Jhalen Brown, WR Seth Kerstetter; CATHOLIC-PC: RB/LB Nick Carriere, OL/DL Will Dunham, LB Justin Vosburg.
NOTEWORTHY: AES's RB Jhalen Brown rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns last week. … Catholic-PC ran for 290 yards and seven touchdowns in its win over Port Barre.
Brusly at Northlake Christian
7 p.m. at NLC-Covington
RECORDS: Brusly 1-0; Northlake Christian 0-1
LAST WEEK: Brusly beat Port Allen 21-13; Northlake lost to Bogalusa 23-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: RB Tyler Tussey, LB Kyle Parker, LB Vanderbilt Bynum, DB Grant Watts; NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: QB/RB/WR Ian Lopez.
NOTEWORTHY: Brusly's defense held Port Allen to less than 14 points, something Brusly did only twice in 2017.
Church Academy at Covenant Christian
7 p.m. at Nicholls State-Thibodaux
RECORDS: Church Academy 0-1; Covenant Christian beat Fisher 1-0
LAST WEEK: Church Academy lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 49-12; Covenant Christian beat Fisher 41-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CHURCH ACADEMY: QB/TE/LB Caleb Kibodi, RB/LB Andre Haynes, WR/DB Christian Williams; COVENANT CHRISTIAN: RB/DB Anthony Ruffin, RB/LB Channing Holloway.
NOTEWORTHY: Convent Christian won last season's game 40-20 over Church Academy.
Dunham at Baker
7 p.m. at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: Dunham 1-0; Baker 1-0
LAST WEEK: Dunham beat Central 36-34; Baker beat Northeast 48-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: RB/LB Conner Brown, WR/DB Ty Spurlock, OL Jarrett Fontenot; BAKER: RB Desmond Wndon, RB Kiley Clifton, OL/DL Dillon Cage, DE Marteece Covington.
NOTEWORTHY: Dunham had two defensive touchdowns against Central.
East Feliciana at St. Helena
7 p.m. at St. Helena-Greensburg
RECORDS: East Feliciana 0-1; St. Helena 0-1
LAST WEEK: East Feliciana lost to West Feliciana 23-6; St. Helena lost to Jewel Sumner 7-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: RB/DB Deandre Patin, OL/DL Javontae Barnes, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; ST. HELENA: O'Cyrus Torrence, Myron Smith, Corey Leblanc.
NOTEWORTHY: As a former Northeast High defensive coach, St. Helena first-year head coach Johnny Felder knows former district rival EFHS well.
East Iberville at Hamilton Christian
7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium-Lake Charles
RECORDS: East Iberville 1-0; Hamilton Christian 0-1
LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat Slaughter Charter 24-18; Hamilton Christian lost to East Beauregard 34-30
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, RB Dedrick Wilson, WR/DB JT Hardesty, OL/DL Justin Hollins; HAMILTON CHRISTIAN: n/a
NOTEWORTHY: Hollins, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore, led East Iberville on defense against Slaughter Charter.
Ben Franklin at Ascension Christian
7 p.m. at ACH-Gonzales
RECORDS: Ben Franklin 1-0; Ascension Christian 0-1
LAST WEEK: Ben Franklin beat St. Martin’s 12-0; Ascension Christian lost to Springfield 56-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BEN FRANKLIN: n/a; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: QB Zack Diaz, WR Derrick Varnado, WR Tyler Cambre.
NOTEWORTHY: Diaz threw for 441 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Springfield.
Mentorship Academy at North Central
7 p.m. at North Central-Lebeau
RECORDS: Mentorship Academy 0-1; North Central 0-1
LAST WEEK: Mentorship lost to Ascension Catholic 66-0; North Central lost to Gueydan 58-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: DB Shamar Powers, OT Terrell Williams, QB Traylyn Dotson; NORTH CENTRAL: n/a.
NOTEWORTHY: An injury gives Dotson his first start at QB for Mentorship.
St. John at Merryville
7 p.m. at Merryville High
RECORDS: St. John 1-0; Merryville 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. John beat Ridgewood 59-0; Merryville lost to Rosepine 35-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR/FS Justin Rivet, WR/CB Pete Anderson, WR/SS Adam Theriot, RB/SS Cobie Lockett; MERRYVILLE: DL Slade Collins, LB LaShane Hill.
NOTEWORTHY: St. John broke a 20-game losing streak with its win over Ridgewood. … Merryville's Cam'ron Williams had 97 total yards and a touchdown against Rosepine.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal
7 p.m. at Episcopal
RECORDS: St. Thomas Aquinas 1-0; Episcopal 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. Thomas Aquinas beat The Church Academy 49-12; Episcopal lost to St. Michael 14-7 in OT
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: ; EPISCOPAL: RB Austin Jemison, WR/DB Kirk Singletary, OL/DL Ehan Massengale.
NOTEWORTHY: Episcopal defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 21-14 last season.
Southern Lab at University
7 p.m. at U-High’s Gill Stadium
RECORDS: Southern Lab 1-0; University 1-0
LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat Riverside 42-13; University beat Mandeville 46-17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas; UNIVERSITY: QB John Gordon McKernan, OL/DL Mark Coppola, DB Jordan Clark.
NOTEWORTHY: Davis ran for 170 yards behind Thomas against Riverside.… McKernan connected with Clark for an 18-yard score against Mandeville.
White Castle vs. Donaldsonville
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: White Castle 0-1; Donaldsonville 0-1
LAST WEEK: White Castle lost to Belaire 14-0; Donaldsonville lost to Assumption 14-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: QB Javier Batiste, RB/LB Marcus Williams; DONALDSONVILLE: WR Devonte Leblanc, WR/DE Terrell Brown, CB Savon Landry.
NOTEWORTHY: Donaldsonville won the previous matchup with Assumption 36-27.